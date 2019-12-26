A growing civil war is developing among America’s evangelical Christians — and Trump could pay the price
In the wake of Christianity Today’s earth-moving editorial calling for the removal of President Trump, the President fired back and attacked the widely-revered evangelical outlet as a “far left magazine, or very ‘progressive'” magazine,” and claimed that no president “has done more for the Evangelical community, and it’s not even close.”
In a piece published this Thursday, Steve Bennen posits that Trump was angry at more than just a harsh critique from a widely-read publication; “he also seemed concerned about a division among politically active Christian evangelicals, whose support he sees as a core element of his Republican base.”
“As he heads into a re-election year, Trump expects this voting bloc to march in lock step behind him, and the Christianity Today’s editorial represented dissension the president apparently sees as dangerous,” Benen writes.
Benen points out that while Trump’s support amongst evangelicals stands alone from his overall public support, the growing divide over Trump in the evangelical community is “exactly what the president’s re-election campaign hoped to avoid.”
Rudy Giuliani was the gift that kept on giving in 2019 — here are 5 of his most unhinged moments
In 2019, Rudy Giuliani was Democrats' gift that kept giving throughout the year. Confessing to sketchy behavior, ranting on live television, and generally humiliating the president, Giuliani racked up insane moments.
Check out the top moments from the year that left many, on both sides of the political aisle, shaking their heads at President Donald Trump's top lawyer:
1. "Shut up! Shut up!"
Progressive host Chris Hahn hit a nerve in Giuliani during a September Fox News appearance, Hahn said that former Vice President Joe Biden and his family would be within their rights to sue Giuliani for libel. For that, Giuliani said he should sue Hahn for libel.
Breaking Banner
How George Conway may have foiled a GOP smear campaign blaming Democrats for ‘partisan circus’ in Senate
Conservative attorney George Conway speculated on Thursday that Republicans have a not-so-secret plan to turn President Donald Trump's impeachment trial into a "partisan circus" and then blame the Democrats.
Conway made the assertion in a tweet.
Twitter used Teri Kane Field noted that Karl Rove "accused the Democrats of turning the impeachment proceeding into a circus."
"Or how about Republicans’ circus-like occupation of a closed hearing room, on the pretext that they were being shut out, when in fact every Republican member of three separate committees was entitled to attend?" Conway responded.