‘A whole other level of weirdness’: Twitter reacts to Kellyanne Conway getting tweet-shamed by her own husband

In a Tweet this Monday, the husband of Trump adviser Kellyanne Conway, George Conway, publicly called out his wife after she took a swipe at presidential candidate Joe Biden.

Earlier this morning, Kellyanne Conway tweeted out a recent viral video that features Biden bumblings his words in a past speech

“WATCH: Sleepy Joe is Creepy Joe,” Kellyanne tweeted. “We need Ukraine’s help to defeat THIS guy?”

“Your boss apparently thought so,” George fired back while quote-tweeting his wife.

Your boss apparently thought so. https://t.co/yje099pkPU — George Conway (@gtconway3d) December 2, 2019

While George is vocally anti-Trump, the fact that he tweet-shamed his own wife was especially notable for both Trump supporters and critics.

oh, stop it. One day she’ll have to explain to her girls why she defended a man who thought because he was rich he had the right to grab women by their genitals. Kellyanne has a lot to answer for. This is the least of her worries. — JoAnn (@JoGonx) December 2, 2019

Oh this is getting juicy now the couple of intrigue is openly arguing on line????? — Natalie Reilly🇺🇸 (@gymnat545) December 2, 2019

This is a whole other level of weirdness. — Maverick (@furey) December 2, 2019

I don’t understand this couple’s dynamics. Are they divorced? Is this a reality show? Dafuq? — A Few Good Ramen⭐⭐⭐⭐ (@AFewGoodRamen) December 2, 2019

We’ve all been waiting for it, too. pic.twitter.com/WI8wn8ihnf — 💙 Koko: Here, right matters✊🏻✊🏽✊🏿💙 (@Kokomothegreat) December 2, 2019

Thank you for standing up to ALL Trumpers! — MAGAts2020 (@MAGAts2020) December 2, 2019

Sh*t just got real. — Triggered Jr. (@TeamMitchMoscow) December 2, 2019

Uh huh. 😱😱😱 — Quid Pro Quoly-Shit (@lauraevf1968) December 2, 2019

Is this not amazing? She inadvertently self-owns then gets meta-trolled by hubby. — Stefan Adler (@stefanadler) December 2, 2019