‘A whole other level of weirdness’: Twitter reacts to Kellyanne Conway getting tweet-shamed by her own husband
In a Tweet this Monday, the husband of Trump adviser Kellyanne Conway, George Conway, publicly called out his wife after she took a swipe at presidential candidate Joe Biden.
Earlier this morning, Kellyanne Conway tweeted out a recent viral video that features Biden bumblings his words in a past speech
“WATCH: Sleepy Joe is Creepy Joe,” Kellyanne tweeted. “We need Ukraine’s help to defeat THIS guy?”
“Your boss apparently thought so,” George fired back while quote-tweeting his wife.
Your boss apparently thought so. https://t.co/yje099pkPU
— George Conway (@gtconway3d) December 2, 2019
While George is vocally anti-Trump, the fact that he tweet-shamed his own wife was especially notable for both Trump supporters and critics.
oh, stop it. One day she’ll have to explain to her girls why she defended a man who thought because he was rich he had the right to grab women by their genitals. Kellyanne has a lot to answer for. This is the least of her worries.
— JoAnn (@JoGonx) December 2, 2019
Oh this is getting juicy now the couple of intrigue is openly arguing on line?????
— Natalie Reilly🇺🇸 (@gymnat545) December 2, 2019
This is a whole other level of weirdness.
— Maverick (@furey) December 2, 2019
I don’t understand this couple’s dynamics. Are they divorced? Is this a reality show? Dafuq?
— A Few Good Ramen⭐⭐⭐⭐ (@AFewGoodRamen) December 2, 2019
We’ve all been waiting for it, too. pic.twitter.com/WI8wn8ihnf
— 💙 Koko: Here, right matters✊🏻✊🏽✊🏿💙 (@Kokomothegreat) December 2, 2019
Thank you for standing up to ALL Trumpers!
— MAGAts2020 (@MAGAts2020) December 2, 2019
Sh*t just got real.
— Triggered Jr. (@TeamMitchMoscow) December 2, 2019
Uh huh. 😱😱😱
— Quid Pro Quoly-Shit (@lauraevf1968) December 2, 2019
Is this not amazing? She inadvertently self-owns then gets meta-trolled by hubby.
— Stefan Adler (@stefanadler) December 2, 2019
