Trump finally came up with an excuse for part of his Ukraine call — after 5 month

President Donald Trump must have realized how incriminating his comments were in the Ukraine call on July 25, because he tweeted an explanation after five months of claiming his call was “perfect.”

“When I said, in my phone call to the President of Ukraine, ‘I would like you to do US a favor though because our country has been through a lot and Ukraine knows a lot about it.’ With the word ‘us’ I am referring to the United States, our Country. I then went on to say that ‘I would like to have the Attorney General (of the United States) call you or your people…..’ This, based on what I have seen, is their big point – and it is no point at a all (except for a big win for me!). The Democrats should apologize to the American people!”

ADVERTISEMENT

there was some discussion at the hearing Wednesday about when Trump used the word “us” he was talking about himself as the “royal we.” It’s unclear how announcing an investigation into Joe Biden would “help” the United States more than it would help him, but the president’ didn’t clarify. He has yet to provide an explanation for why he said “though” if the aid wasn’t contingent on the “favor” he referenced.