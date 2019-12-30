Alabama residents horrified after ‘disgusting’ photo emerges of cops mocking homeless people
Outrage is growing online after two Mobile, Alabama police officers shared an image of themselves holding up a so-called “quilt” of cardboard signs they confiscated from homeless people around the city, AL.com reports.
“Wanna wish everybody in the 4th precinct a Merry Christmas, especially our captain. Hope you enjoy our homeless quilt. Sincerely Panhandler patrol,” the post’s accompanying text read.
In the comments, many slammed the officers for their apparent callous attitude.
“Protect and serve? How horrible these so called officers are,” one commenter wrote. “How is that helpful?! How is that helping communities?”
“Disgusting,” wrote another. “You’re making it illegal to be poor. Shame on all of you. What would Jesus think of you?”
After the post went viral and was covered by local news outlets, Mobile Chief of Police Lawrence Battiste, who, according to AL.com has been a known advocate for the homeless, apologized on behalf of his department for the post.
“As a police department entrusted with serving and protecting our community, we offer our sincerest apology for the insensitive gesture of a Facebook post by two of our officers where they are holding up a homeless “quilt” made of panhandling signs,” Battiste’s statement read. “Although we do not condone panhandling and must enforce the city ordinances that limit panhandling, it is never our intent or desire as a police department to make light of those who find themselves in a homeless state. Rather, our position has always been to partner with community service providers to help us help those faced with homelessness with hope to improve their quality of life.”
Imagine taking pride in terrorizing the most vulnerable people in society
Posted by Eduardo Romero on Sunday, December 29, 2019
The post, of which a screen grab was shared to Facebook by Eduardo Romero, has been liked over 3,000 times and shared over 14,000 times.
In 2010, Mobile passed a panhandling law which only allows people to ask for money outside the downtown area. Panhandling in the prohibited area can result in a fine of up to $500, community service and/or up to 6 months in jail.
Breaking Banner
Here are 5 findings from an analysis of Trump’s Twitter addiction
President Donald Trump has helped propel himself to infamy with under 300 characters. As the decade comes to a close, Washington Post reporter Philip Bump did 10 years' worth of Twitter analysis from Trump's first tweet about "The Apprentice" in 2010 to his recent attacks on his impeachment.
1. How his following has evolved -- and with it the topics he addresses.
"His Twitter presence has evolved along with his personal position, with that 'Apprentice' tweet getting 27 retweets and his disparagement Sunday of House Speaker Nancy Pelosi garnering more than 34,000 (as of writing)," Bump explained.
Commentary
It sure looks like Mick Mulvaney is preparing to throw Trump under the bus
First, some good news: Donald Trump's acting White House chief of staff, Mick Mulvaney, seems to be sweating his own legal exposure in the Ukraine scandal, which suggests that the impeachment story is far from over.
This article was originally published at Salon
To be clear, there's good reasons to despair that Trump or anyone in his administration will ever face real justice for the scheme to blackmail Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky into publicly supporting debunked Trumpian conspiracy theories about the Democratic Party and specifically about former Vice President Joe Biden, the current frontrunner in the Democratic presidential primary. Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell has gleefully flaunted the fact that no amount of evidence of Trump's guilt will move Senate Republicans to convict him, or even to pretend to hold a real Senate trial.
Breaking Banner
‘Start with the Constitution!’ Trump-loving congresswoman’s request for reading suggestions instantly backfires
Rep. Elise Stefanik (R-NY) got much more than she bargained for when she asked her followers for reading suggestions on Monday.
Stefanik, who emerged during House impeachment hearings as one of President Donald Trump's staunchest defenders, posted a list of recommended books for her constituents, as part of what she described as her "passionate" belief in reading and literacy.
Things got dicey for the congresswoman, however, when she asked her Twitter followers if they have any reading recommendations -- and the most popular answer appears to be that she read the United States Constitution, which outlines the separation of powers between the executive and legislative branches of the American government.