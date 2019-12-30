Alabama residents horrified after ‘disgusting’ photo emerges of cops mocking homeless people

Outrage is growing online after two Mobile, Alabama police officers shared an image of themselves holding up a so-called “quilt” of cardboard signs they confiscated from homeless people around the city, AL.com reports.

“Wanna wish everybody in the 4th precinct a Merry Christmas, especially our captain. Hope you enjoy our homeless quilt. Sincerely Panhandler patrol,” the post’s accompanying text read.

In the comments, many slammed the officers for their apparent callous attitude.

“Protect and serve? How horrible these so called officers are,” one commenter wrote. “How is that helpful?! How is that helping communities?”

“Disgusting,” wrote another. “You’re making it illegal to be poor. Shame on all of you. What would Jesus think of you?”

After the post went viral and was covered by local news outlets, Mobile Chief of Police Lawrence Battiste, who, according to AL.com has been a known advocate for the homeless, apologized on behalf of his department for the post.

“As a police department entrusted with serving and protecting our community, we offer our sincerest apology for the insensitive gesture of a Facebook post by two of our officers where they are holding up a homeless “quilt” made of panhandling signs,” Battiste’s statement read. “Although we do not condone panhandling and must enforce the city ordinances that limit panhandling, it is never our intent or desire as a police department to make light of those who find themselves in a homeless state. Rather, our position has always been to partner with community service providers to help us help those faced with homelessness with hope to improve their quality of life.”

The post, of which a screen grab was shared to Facebook by Eduardo Romero, has been liked over 3,000 times and shared over 14,000 times.

In 2010, Mobile passed a panhandling law which only allows people to ask for money outside the downtown area. Panhandling in the prohibited area can result in a fine of up to $500, community service and/or up to 6 months in jail.