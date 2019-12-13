Quantcast
Connect with us

Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez calls Fox News host Tucker Carlson a ‘white supremacist sympathizer’

Published

1 min ago

on

Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, D-N.Y., called Tucker Carlson a “white supremacist sympathizer” Wednesday on Twitter, adding that Fox News’ decision to “bankroll” him was the “main reason” why she refuses to appear on the network.

“I go back and forth on whether to go on Fox News,” Ocasio-Cortez tweeted. “The main reason I haven’t is squaring the fact that the ad revenue from it bankrolls a white supremacist sympathizer to broadcast an hour-long production of unmitigated racism, without any accountability whatsoever.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Ocasio-Cortez’s tweet included a link to a segment in which Carlson and a guest, conservative writer and editor Seth Barron, showed footage of garbage littering the ground of Ocasio-Cortez’s district and argued that this was because not enough people there were “American citizens.”

“We’re connoisseurs of irony on this show, but if you claim to care about the environment, you’d think that the little piece of America you’re responsible for — that you represent in the Congress — would be clean but hers isn’t. Why?” Carlson asked as he showed clips of garbage in streets and other public places within Ocasio-Cortez’s district.

“Well, part of the reason is because her district is actually one of the least American districts in the country,” Barron responded. “And by that, I don’t mean that it’s not part of America. But it’s occupied by relatively few American citizens. A very high percentage of her district is, in fact, illegal aliens.”

He added, “Now, the way they inhabit housing there is such that they live in a lot of illegal spaces like basements, and many people live there, so they wind up producing a lot of garbage that the landlords don’t want thrown out normally, so hence you wind up with a lot of garbage on the streets. You have illegal food vendors pouring their pig grease into the gutters.”

In August, Carlson called white supremacy a “hoax” in the aftermath of the El Paso massacre, in which an armed man who targeted Latino immigrants in Texas killed 22 people and wounded dozens more.

ADVERTISEMENT

“It’s actually not a real problem in America,” Carlson said on his Fox News program. “This is a hoax, just like the Russia hoax. It’s a conspiracy theory used to divide the country and keep a hold on power.”

An outspoken democratic socialist, Ocasio-Cortez has emerged as a popular target for criticism among conservatives. In an interview with Salon in January, Carlson explained why he dislikes democratic socialism and why he believes it would never work.

“My problem with democratic socialism — I have two problems. One, show me where it’s worked that would make me feel better,” he said. “And I’m not talking utterly homogeneous countries with populations of six million people, but real countries. I’m not aware of any place that it has worked, OK?”

ADVERTISEMENT


Report typos and corrections to: [email protected].
READ COMMENTS - JOIN THE DISCUSSION
Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

Experts stunned as Mitch McConnell brags he’s handing control of impeachment trial to Trump

Published

26 mins ago

on

December 13, 2019

By

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell is bragging that he's handing over control of the Senate impeachment trial of President Donald Trump to President Donald Trump.

"Everything I do during this, I’m coordinating with White House Counsel," the Kentucky Republican Leader told Fox News' Sean Hannity Thursday night. "There will be no difference between the President’s position and our position as to how to handle this."

"We'll be working through this process, hopefully in a fairly short period of time, in total coordination with the White House Counsel's Office and the people representing the President in the well of the Senate," he said, presumably referring to Republican Senators.

Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

WATCH: Republicans throw tantrum and call Chairman Nadler a ‘dictator’ for announcing Friday vote on impeachment

Published

7 hours ago

on

December 12, 2019

By

Republicans freaked out on Thursday after Chairman Jerry Nadler announced that the House Judiciary Committee will be holding a Friday vote on the two articles of impeachment against President Donald Trump.

After 11 p.m. on Thursday, Nadler announced that the committee would resume its work and vote on impeachment on Friday.

The Chairman announced he would divide the issue and allow separate votes on each article of impeachment at 10 a.m. on Friday.

Rep. Doug Collins (R-GA) freaked out over the vote being called, even though Democrats had repeatedly said through the two-day hearing that there would be a vote before members left for the weekend.

Continue Reading
 

Breaking Banner

Mitch McConnell says he’s in ‘total coordination with the White House’ on Trump’s impeachment

Published

8 hours ago

on

December 12, 2019

By

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell said clearly on Thursday what many have assumed: When articles of impeachment come over from the House of Representatives, as is expected, to his chamber, he will be acting virtually as President Donald Trump’s defense attorney.

“Everything I do during this, I’m coordinating with White House counsel,” he said on Sean Hannity’s Fox News show. “There will be no difference between the President’s position and our position as to how to handle this.”

He noted that, unlike the many other issues that come to his chamber, he’s unable to block impeachment. If it comes, he has to hold a trial, he admitted somewhat ruefully.

Continue Reading
 
 