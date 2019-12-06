Amid impeachment turmoil, HBO OKs Watergate series
US cable channel HBO on Thursday green-lit the production of a new limited series based on the Watergate scandal that brought down President Richard Nixon, starring Woody Harrelson and Justin Theroux.
The two actors — HBO veterans — will also executive produce “The White House Plumbers,” which is to be written by Alex Gregory and Peter Huyck, who scripted the network’s award-winning comedy “Veep.”
The announcement comes as Washington is again in the throes of an impeachment inquiry against US President Donald Trump, some 45 years after Nixon resigned to avoid a certain trial before US lawmakers.
“Veep” alumni David Mandel will direct the show, HBO told AFP.
The series takes its name from a secret task force set up by the Nixon administration, whose members at one point posed as plumbers.
The unit’s men broke into the Democratic Party’s offices in the Watergate Hotel in Washington in the spring of 1972 to plant microphones.
The series will focus on E. Howard Hunt (Harrelson) and G. Gordon Liddy (Theroux), the administration officials who coordinated the effort.
After five of their men were arrested, Hunt and Liddy were snared and eventually given stiff prison terms.
The fallout from the Watergate arrests, together with Nixon’s attempt to obstruct the investigation, led to his resignation in August 1974, before his impeachment proceedings could reach their conclusion.
The Watergate scandal is familiar fodder for American movies and television series, the most famous being Alan Pakula’s 1976 film “All the President’s Men,” which won four Oscars.
Harrelson, who starred in HBO’s “True Detective,” has been nominated for three Oscars. Theroux starred in HBO’s “The Leftovers.”
Weak Arctic ice sees 56 polar bears descend on Russian village
More than 50 polar bears have gathered on the edge of a village in Russia's far north, environmentalists and residents said, as weak Arctic ice leaves them unable to roam.
The Russian branch of the World Wildlife Fund said climate change was to blame, as unusually warm temperatures prevented coastal ice from forming.
The WWF said 56 polar bears had gathered in a one-square-kilometer (0.4-square-mile) area near the village of Ryrkaipy in Chukotka on the northeastern tip of Russia.
There were concerns they could enter the village, home to fewer than 1,000 people, and patrols had been set up to monitor their movements.
Uber reveals thousands of reported sexual assaults in US
Ridesharing leader Uber, under fire around the world for its safety record, said it had tallied nearly 6,000 sexual assaults in the United States over the past couple of years.
That included more than 450 cases of rape, according to Uber's first public report into the issue Thursday, which counts attacks by both passengers and drivers over 2017-18.
It also revealed 19 fatal assaults related to the company over the two-year period, when it averaged more than 3.1 million trips each day in the United States.
Sexual assaults were reported on 0.00002 percent of trips, Uber calculated.
4 dead after US jewelry heist leads to carjacking, chase, shootout
Two armed jewelry thieves trying to escape the scene of their heist on Thursday hijacked a delivery truck, took its driver hostage, then led police on a high-speed chase that ended in a deadly shootout, authorities in the US state of Florida said.
Four people were killed in the gunbattle on a busy street -- the two suspects, the driver of the United Parcel Service truck, and a bystander, FBI agent George Piro said.
The events began as two armed suspects robbed a jewelry store in Coral Gables, near Miami, late Thursday afternoon, Piro said.