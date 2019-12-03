‘Art of the Deal’ Trump should make the ultimate deal to prevent impeachment: report
According to Vanity Fair columnist William D. Cohan, President Trump should resign from the presidency now because “impeachment is forever.”
In a piece published this Tuesday, Cohan argues that Trump “abdicating” the White House “still makes a lot of completely objective sense.”
“He will most certainly be impeached by the House whenever that vote comes. … The fact that the Republicans in the Senate will allow him to get away with his impeachable offenses is not a good reason for why he should continue to stick around the Oval Office,” Cohan writes. “Impeachment is forever. It’s for the history books. He can’t erase it from his tombstone, regardless of whether the Senate lets him slide on the removal from office part of the equation. It’s a permanent status humiliation—his own particular, inescapable circle of hell. He’ll be a world-historic loser.”
According to Cohan, Trump cutting a deal with top Democrats to “drop impeachment proceedings” in exchange for his leaving office would allow him to “secure a few more side deals,” which could include “an agreement that he will not be prosecuted when he returns to Trump Tower, and an agreement that his children won’t be prosecuted either.”
“He might be able to secure an agreement to keep the books and records of the Trump Organization from seeing the light of day, and, of course, to keep his tax returns—the pieces of paper he seems to care more about than any other—out of the public realm.”
“With his agreement to depart in place, Trump will then be able to claim, with some justification, that he did an admirable job as president,” Cohan adds. “He’ll be able to go out on a high note, just like George Costanza always wanted to do.”
Read the full piece over at Vanity Fair.
Mitt Romney breaks with GOP colleagues who have been pushing baseless Ukraine conspiracy theory
Sen. Mitt Romney (R-UT) has broken with his fellow Republican lawmakers who have been trying to argue that Ukraine actually "interfered" in the 2016 presidential election.
While talking with reporters on Capitol Hill, Romney distanced himself from Republicans who have been trying to justify President Donald Trump's decision to withhold military aid by claiming that he was right to be suspicious of Ukraine.
"I saw no evidence from our intelligence community, nor from the representatives today from the Department of State, that there is any evidence of any kind that suggests that Ukraine interfered in our elections," Romney said, as reported by Axios. "We have ample evidence that Russia interfered in our elections."
Lindsey Graham floats censure with Trump in London: Senate trial will be too ‘traumatic’ on ‘the country’
Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-SC) suggested on Tuesday that President Donald Trump might be censured to prevent the country from going through a "traumatic" impeachment trial in the Senate.
Graham, who has been Trump's biggest defender in the Senate, made the suggestion when he was asked about a possible censure, according to CBS journalist Alan He.
"Who am I to advise my Dem colleagues about what to do," Graham reportedly said. "Censure would probably gain some bipartisan support... the country going through an impeachment trial would be traumatic and I think we should avoid that if possible."
When does Republican partisanship turn into treason? We’re about to find out
It bears repeating. Donald Trump was not only press-ganging Volodymyr Zelensky in an illegal scheme for partisan gain. He was rewriting the history of 2016 in order to wound enemies (Democrats) and help friends (Vladimir Putin)—as well as to give Kremlin operatives room to strike again. It is in no way overstating it to say the president of the United States is the head of an international conspiracy to defraud the American people.
