‘Bad news dimwit’: Donald Trump Jr buried in ridicule over tweet mocking Clinton impeachment

Donald Trump Jr. mocked Hillary Clinton during the 2016 campaign because her husband had been impeached — and social media users haven’t forgotten.

The president’s eldest son had reacted to Clinton’s “deplorables” remark during the campaign by pointing out that Bill Clinton had been impeached, and he was ridiculed after his father became the third president to be impeached in U.S. history.

Dear Clintons, You know what's deplorable? Being Impeached!!!#BasketOfDeplorables — Donald Trump Jr. (@DonaldJTrumpJr) September 10, 2016

I got some bad news, dimwit. — JimmyO 🧂 (@jimmyotx) December 19, 2019

Are we to understand that your father is now officially “deplorable?” Which would make you the spawn of the deplorable? Just making sure I have that correct. Have a good night, #failson. — (((Howard Forman))) (@thehowie) December 19, 2019

Jr has never aged well — Caliwaikiki (@Caliwaikiki) December 19, 2019

You know what else sucks? Being incarcerated in Clinton Correctional Facility. — Andrew C Laufer, Esq (@lauferlaw) December 19, 2019

And he got impeached by the biggest majority of all time. 🤣

He finally won at something. #MostImpeachable — The Heatherest (@supernekkid) December 19, 2019

Your dad finally won the popular vote! — d_mcc (@d_mccarthy37) December 19, 2019

You know what’s more deplorable? Being the son and namesake of the only man impeached in his first term, DJTJ*. Bigly sad! pic.twitter.com/rdNWe9dFGT — Debbie (Crazy Yorkie Lady) #AnyDemocrat2020 🆘 (@Okiesweetie708) December 19, 2019