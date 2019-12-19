Quantcast
‘Bad news dimwit’: Donald Trump Jr buried in ridicule over tweet mocking Clinton impeachment

1 min ago

Donald Trump Jr. mocked Hillary Clinton during the 2016 campaign because her husband had been impeached — and social media users haven’t forgotten.

The president’s eldest son had reacted to Clinton’s “deplorables” remark during the campaign by pointing out that Bill Clinton had been impeached, and he was ridiculed after his father became the third president to be impeached in U.S. history.

Betsy DeVos’ family foundation busted for funding a ‘propaganda operation to help her bash teachers’

7 mins ago

December 19, 2019

The family foundation of Education Secretary Betsy DeVos and her billionaire husband, Dick, gave more than $1 million to purportedly “independent” right-wing groups that have helped boost her assault on public education, according to a recent tax filing obtained by the government watchdog group Allied Progress and shared with Salon.

This article first appeared in Salon.

The 2018 filing shows that the couple put $5 million into the Dick and Betsy DeVos Family Foundation while doling out more than $11.6 million in contributions and pledges. As in previous years, much of the funding went to Christian charities and local initiatives in and around Grand Rapids, Michigan, and the couple’s home. But more than $1 million went to supposedly independent right-wing think tanks and groups like the American Enterprise Institute and the National Review Institute, which have heaped praise on Secretary DeVos and helped promote her agenda.

Trump buried by ex-White House official for ‘cowardly’ attack on deceased lawmaker Dingell

26 mins ago

December 19, 2019

Appearing on CNN, former White House Press Secretary Joe Lockhart expressed disgust with Donald Trump after the president attacked late lawmaker John Dingell (D-MI) at a rally on Wednesday night by hinting he may be in Hell and lying about his widow, Rep. Debbie Dingell.

Addressing Trump's ugly speech in Michigan on Wednesday night, Lockhart stated, "There's just so many levels of it. One of it is how he looks at politics as transactional. Like he gave her something and he was shocked she didn't return the honors on her husband with a vote with him on impeachment. :

"Secondly it shows how little he knows about Michigan politics," he continued. "His, the voters who got him [Trump] Michigan in 2016 were John Dingell Democrats. John Dingell was a hero of the NRA who was a moderate Democrat, a working-class Democrat. And then the third is, you know, it's just from an optics point of view, Democrats spent seven hours on the floor saying we have to resist an authoritarian president. and Donald Trump now gave a Fidel Castro speech last night, rambling, insulting, degrading."

Trump smacked down hard by House Republican for ‘crass’ attack on late lawmaker Dingell: ‘Apologize’

46 mins ago

December 19, 2019

Rep. Fred Upton (R-MI) reacted harshly to Donald Trump's comments attacking the late Rep. John Dingell (D-MI) and his widow, Rep. Debbie Dingell, at a rally on Wednesday night, saying the president needs to apologize.

Upton was one of the first GOP lawmakers to call out the president, tweeting, "I’ve always looked up to John Dingell - my good friend and a great Michigan legend. There was no need to 'dis' him in a crass political way. Most unfortunate and an apology is due."

Upton was addressing Trump's comments that included hinting the late lawmaker may have gone to Hell after passing away.

