Be Best? Leader of the free world attacks 16-year-old ‘Person of the Year’ and internet asks ‘Where’s Melania?’
President Donald Trump couldn’t contain himself any longer.
On Wednesday TIME Magazine announced its “Person of the Year,” 16-year old climate crisis activist Greta Thunberg, who has motivated countless millions to learn about and take action to combat the existential emergency the world is facing.
On Thursday the Leader of the Free World, President Donald Trump, attacked the 16 year old, who is on the autism spectrum, as having an “Anger Management problem.” He told her to “chill,” and “go to a good old fashioned movie with a friend!” Trump, who was in the running but lost, also called Thunberg being named TIME’s “Person of the Year,” “ridiculous.”
So ridiculous. Greta must work on her Anger Management problem, then go to a good old fashioned movie with a friend! Chill Greta, Chill! https://t.co/M8ZtS8okzE
— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) December 12, 2019
Trump’s bullying of the climate crisis activist motivated many to ask the First Lady how her husband’s actions comport with her “Be Best” campaign to battle the online bullying of children. Others asked how Republicans could be so outraged last week when an impeachment witness merely mentioned the First Family’s youngest son’s name yet here is the President literally attacking a child and from the GOP, “crickets.”
i assume all the people who were mad about the MERE MENTION of Barron Trump’s name during an impeachment hearing will, of course, speak out against the President of the United States taking to social media to pick on a 16 year old girl? Where’s Melania?
*crickets*
oh okay then! https://t.co/AQlk94tcxE
— Elizabeth May (@_ElizabethMay) December 12, 2019
Would Melania like to address insulting a child?? Where’s the Be Best campaign??
— Nanny McPhee (@NannyZazu) December 12, 2019
@realDonaldTrump so it’s ok to go after a kid fighting for climate protection.. but we can’t even mention Barron’s name ?? Where’s your righteous indignation now?? Where’s Melania’s BS outrage??maybe it will be written on a jacket she wears today?
— Mike Avila (@mavmuz) December 12, 2019
Sooooo… @realDonaldTrump doesn’t get the Time cover so he rage tweets a 16 year old??
Hey @FLOTUS; are you as fierce a defender of minor children deserving privacy and advocate against using a child for “biased public pandering,” or was that just a last week thing??#BeBest pic.twitter.com/ymscD6p9lA
— Kurt Geiger (@ketgeiger) December 12, 2019
I thought attacking a minor child was horrible. Where’s Melania, the GOP, State TV, all the right wing nuts who went Bonkers last week???? Oh she’s a lefty and a young woman so it’s OK. Women don’t forget GOP…
— Daily (@daily_brenda) December 12, 2019
*Be Best
*Some restrictions may apply, such as hypocrisy, etc.
Where’s #Melania, defend this child 😬 https://t.co/nvffgzByIq
— Michael (@RetiredNFLfan) December 12, 2019
All fine in Trumplandia, just don’t use Baron’s name to make a point. Where’s Melania’s outrage?! #QueenOfHypocrites
— Michelle (@darmagirl24) December 12, 2019
I thought merely mentioning a child’s name was the most severe bullying in the world? Where’s Melania now? https://t.co/NpsmZffqoK
— Vicki Marziale (@VickiMarziale) December 12, 2019
Btw Maggie, where’s Melania & the Christian GOP’s shock & outrage over DT naming a minor child?
— CocoCrumpy (@cococrumpy) December 12, 2019
So, where’s Melania’s outrage against her bullying husband for a attacking a child?? I must have missed it. Can someone retweet so I won’t suspect Melania of being 2-faced…?
— Steve Hespelt (@spartasteven) December 12, 2019
