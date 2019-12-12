Quantcast
Connect with us

Be Best? Leader of the free world attacks 16-year-old ‘Person of the Year’ and internet asks ‘Where’s Melania?’

Published

18 mins ago

on

President Donald Trump couldn’t contain himself any longer.

On Wednesday TIME Magazine announced its “Person of the Year,” 16-year old climate crisis activist Greta Thunberg, who has motivated countless millions to learn about and take action to combat the existential emergency the world is facing.

On Thursday the Leader of the Free World, President Donald Trump, attacked the 16 year old, who is on the autism spectrum, as having an “Anger Management problem.” He told her to “chill,” and “go to a good old fashioned movie with a friend!” Trump, who was in the running but lost, also called Thunberg being named TIME’s “Person of the Year,” “ridiculous.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Trump’s bullying of the climate crisis activist motivated many to ask the First Lady how her husband’s actions comport with her “Be Best” campaign to battle the online bullying of children. Others asked how Republicans could be so outraged last week when an impeachment witness merely mentioned the First Family’s youngest son’s name yet here is the President literally attacking a child and from the GOP, “crickets.”

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT


Report typos and corrections to: [email protected].
READ COMMENTS - JOIN THE DISCUSSION
Continue Reading

Facebook

Slave life’s harsh realities are erased in Christmas tours of Southern plantations

Published

3 mins ago

on

December 12, 2019

By

This holiday season, many Americans will tour historic mansions in the Southern United States that are beautifully decked out in traditional wreaths, garlands and mistletoe for Christmas.

At Mount Vernon, George Washington’s Virginia mansion, tourists are promised candlelit tours and a “festive evening” of refreshments, 18th-century dancing and more. Visitors can even meet a re-enactor playing Martha Washington, America’s First Lady.

At the state-run Hofwyl-Broadfield Plantation Historic Site in Brunswick, Georgia, promoters promise attendees a “magical experience” during the holiday event, learning how “Christmas was celebrated on a Southern rice plantation during the 1850s.”

Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

Ex-GOP lawmaker Sean Duffy cornered by CNN’s Camerota: Should Trump keep using foreign help to get re-elected

Published

7 mins ago

on

December 12, 2019

By

On Thursday morning, CNN "New Day" host Alisyn Camerota confronted former GOP lawmaker Sean Duffy (R-WI) -- now a CNN contributor himself -- over whether he would approve of Donald Trump using his position of power to press foreign governments for help with his re-election after the ex-Congressman said he saw nothing wrong with the president's Ukraine phonecall.

Appearing on a panel with former GOP Rep. Charlie Dent (R-PA), Duffy tried to dismiss the pending impeachment of the president by using polls showing a decline in support for the expected Senate trial -- only to have host Camerota shoot them down saying they are an outlier by a GOP-related firm that CNN wouldn't even repeat.

Continue Reading
 

Facebook

‘Richard Jewell’ is only the latest film to depict a female journalist trading sex for scoops

Published

9 mins ago

on

December 12, 2019

By

Critics have lambasted Clint Eastwood’s new biographical drama, “Richard Jewell,” over its depiction of female reporter Kathy Scruggs, who’s played by actress Olivia Wilde.

During the 1996 Summer Olympics in Atlanta, security guard Richard Jewell saved countless lives after discovering a backpack filled with pipe bombs and alerting police. The film tells the true story of how Jewell was unjustly vilified by the news media, which falsely reported that he was the terrorist.

Continue Reading
 
 