Brazil’s Bolsonaro: It was wrong to say reporter had ‘homosexual face’
Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro said Saturday that it was wrong for him to tell a journalist a day earlier that he had “the face of a homosexual.”
“I was wrong. I shouldn’t have said it,” the country’s far-right leader told reporters at the presidential residence in Brasilia, according to the news website G1.
The original comment by the notoriously outspoken president came in response to a reporter’s question about an investigation into his eldest son, Senator Flavio Bolsonaro, for alleged money laundering when he was a regional deputy.
Pressed by the reporter, a visibly flustered Bolsonaro replied, “You have the face of a homosexual, but that doesn’t mean I’m going to accuse you of being a homosexual.”
His comments, while welcomed by some Bolsonaro supporters, sparked a sharp reaction from media groups.
The Brazilian Association of Investigative Journalism (ABRAJI) accused Bolsonaro, a frequent critic of the press, of “promoting the moral harassment of journalists… (whose work) is fundamental for democracy.”
In an editorial Saturday, the daily O Estado de S.Paulo, one of the country’s largest papers, said Bolsonaro lacked “the necessary decorum for the job.”
It said his behavior “shames citizens and compromises the country’s reputation.”
Bolsonaro, who is nearing the end of his first year in office, told Playboy magazine in 2011 that he “wouldn’t be able to love a gay son… I’d prefer a son to die in an accident.”
On Friday, Bolsonaro lashed out at prosecutors in Rio de Janeiro for allegedly leaking information about the inquiry into his son.
“The investigation began last year and they’ve still found nothing,” the president said.
Two days earlier, police had raided several properties owned by the younger Bolsonaro, by his former aides or by President Bolsonaro’s ex-wife.
Flavio Bolsonaro — who has repeatedly denied wrongdoing — is suspected of having employed phantom employees whose salaries were then used to buy an apartment and a chocolate store.
Cuba has first PM since 1976 as longtime tourism minister takes office
Cuba’s first prime minister in more than four decades – long-serving tourism minister Manuel Marrero – took office Saturday as the country resurrected a post last held by Fidel Castro.
The appointment of Marrero, 56, as head of government is part of a process of decentralization and generational change from the revolutionary old guard that is aimed at extending and protecting Communist Party rule.
“This proposal was duly approved by the political bureau of the Communist Party of Cuba,” President Miguel Diaz-Canel said, presenting it to the country’s National Assembly, which unanimously signed off.
175 children abused by Mexican branch of Catholic Church: report
At least 175 children were sexually assaulted by priests belonging to an ultra-conservative Mexican branch of the Roman Catholic Church, according to an internal report published Saturday.
The founder of the Legionaries of Christ, Marcial Maciel, abused as many as 60 children, with a total of 33 priests or deacons acknowledged to have committed sexual assaults against minors since 1941, the document says.
The findings of the report -- written by a commission created in June by the director general of the group, Eduardo Robles-Gil -- spans from the group's founding in 1941 until December 16, 2019.
Commentary
Nancy Pelosi turns up the heat on Trump and the Republicans — and it’s working
For all the hand-wringing I and many others have done over the past couple of months over the House leadership's impeachment strategy, its implementation went very smoothly. Traditionally, Democrats have always had a rather large contingent of right-leaning members who inevitably cause trouble in these partisan battles. At the very least I would have expected some public hemming and hawing from showboaters, if only for the camera time it would have given them.
None of that happened this week, at least not by the Democrats. (The Republicans behaved like boorish adolescents through much of it, whining, bullying and yelling. That's just how they are.) Hawaii Rep. Tulsi Gabbard voted "present" for reasons nobody really understands, so the only Democrats to break ranks were the last of the old-time Blue Dogs, Rep. Collin Peterson of Minnesota and the party-switching Rep. Jeff Van Drew of New Jersey, who appeared with Donald Trump at the White House on Thursday and literally declared his "undying support" for the president.