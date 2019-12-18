California power firm to pay $1.7 billion over wildfires
A California energy supplier has reached a nearly $1.7 billion settlement with regulators for its role in causing devastating wildfires in 2017 and 2018 that killed more than 100 people in total.
Faulty Pacific Gas and Electric power lines were blamed for sparking last year’s so-called Camp Fire in northern California, the deadliest in the state’s modern history.
Under the draft deal published Tuesday, PG&E shareholders will foot the bill for wildfire-related costs, as well as forest fire-fighting measures and the upkeep of electrical equipment blamed for causing several fatal blazes.
It cannot pass the costs on to ratepayers.
PG&E filed for bankruptcy protection in January, saying it faced more than $30 billion in fire-related claims.
The firm is bidding to resolve its liabilities by a June government deadline, in order to gain access to a multi-billion-dollar fund to compensate wildfire victims.
It also announced a $13.5 billion settlement with victims earlier this month over fires that destroyed thousands of homes.
But California Governor Gavin Newsom, who must sign off on the plan to emerge from bankruptcy, rejected the victim settlement, calling it “woefully short” of the state’s requirements.
He called for sweeping organizational changes.
The state “remains focused on meeting the needs of Californians including fair treatment of victims,” and not on Wall Street financial interests funding an exit from bankruptcy, he wrote in a letter to PG&E CEO William Johnson.
Obsolete equipment, wooden power poles and uncleared land around high-voltage lines have been blamed for triggering the fires, and PG&E was accused of putting its profits ahead of safety.
The draft settlement must still pass through further reviews.
Europe’s exoplanet hunter blasts off from Earth
Europe's CHEOPS planet-hunting satellite left Earth on Wednesday a day after its lift-off was delayed by a technical rocket glitch during the final countdown.
The 30-centimeter (12-inch) telescope has been designed to measure the density, composition, and size of numerous planets beyond our solar system -- so-called exoplanets.
According to the European Space Agency (ESA), CHEOPS will observe bright stars that are already known to be orbited by planets.
The mission "represents a step towards better understanding the astrophysics of all these strange planets that we have discovered and which have no equivalent in our solar system", 2019 Nobel Physics Prize winner Didier Queloz told AFP on Tuesday.
Facebook says it can locate users who opt out of tracking
Facebook can determine where users are even if they opt out of having their whereabouts tracked, the company revealed in a letter sent to US senators.
In the missive, which was widely shared on social media Tuesday, Facebook explained ways it can still figure out where people are after they have selected not to share precise location data with the company.
The social network, which was responding to a request for information by two senators, contended that knowing a user's whereabouts has benefits ranging from showing ads for nearby shops to fighting hackers and battling misinformation.