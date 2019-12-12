‘Can you speak without screaming?’ Internet slams Doug Collins for trying to gaslight America on Trump impeachment

At Thursday’s hearing of the House Judiciary Committee, as House Democrats smacked down GOP efforts to sabotage the impeachment proceedings, ranking member Doug Collins (R-GA) delivered a furious rant to try to build a counternarrative against President Donald Trump’s bribery and abuses of power. In particular, he shouted that no fact witnesses were being presented — even though the Intelligence Committee called several such witnesses and even though Trump himself was blocking several other key witnesses in his administration from testifying.

Commenters on social media quickly piled on Collins’ assault on reality:

Doug Collins is unable to sleep at night because he's so worried about the sanctity of the processes and procedures of the House Judiciary Committee pic.twitter.com/zep7Z0wVRe — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) December 12, 2019

Republican Doug Collins says the Judiciary Committee called “no fact witnesses” in these hearings. When Republicans ran the Judiciary Committee in the Clinton impeachment, they called 18 witnesses, *none* of them were fact witnesses. — Ari Melber (@AriMelber) December 12, 2019

Doug Collins needs Anger Management. — Amy Siskind 🏳️‍🌈 (@Amy_Siskind) December 12, 2019

👉to Collins' claim that … GOP rights are being trampled: –Current rules were created by Republicans: Gowdy, Pompeo –Republicans called 3 witnesses, including Volker, Morrison. –POTUS has blocked his inner circle from testifying — joey Laifer (@joeylaf) December 12, 2019

Can you speak without screaming? It doesn't help make your point. — ReinaSusie (@ReinaSusie) December 12, 2019

He’s talking about not having enough fact witnesses testify. He should talk to trump about that. — Same guy different pic. (@poppy6x10) December 12, 2019

Republicans ignore the facts and the president refused to let fact witnesses testify or release documents. Projecting again. — Karen Pyne (@KarenPyne10) December 12, 2019

I didn’t think anyone could be more annoying and obnoxious than Gym Jordan, but you take those traits to new heights. How can anyone speak so much and so loudly, and say absolutely nothing. — Annarobin (@annarobin6) December 12, 2019

