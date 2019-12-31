Quantcast
Celebrations erupt over the demise of ‘thug’ Corey Lewandowski’s political career: ‘Last laugh of 2019!’

1 min ago

Former Trump campaign manager Corey Lewandowski, who at one point considered challenging Sen. Jeanne Shaheen (D-NH) next year, has announced that he won’t be running for Senate after all.

Lewandowski has long been a controversial figure even among Trump loyalists, as many people within the Trump 2016 campaign openly celebrated when he got unceremoniously fired and replaced by now-convicted felon Paul Manafort.

Lewandowski has done little to endear himself to the public in the years since, especially when he openly mocked a young migrant girl with Down Syndrome who had been locked in a cage by border agents.

Given this, the apparent end of Lewandowski’s Senate ambitions kicked off a wave of celebrations across Twitter — check out some reactions below.

