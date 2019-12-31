Celebrations erupt over the demise of ‘thug’ Corey Lewandowski’s political career: ‘Last laugh of 2019!’

Former Trump campaign manager Corey Lewandowski, who at one point considered challenging Sen. Jeanne Shaheen (D-NH) next year, has announced that he won’t be running for Senate after all.

Lewandowski has long been a controversial figure even among Trump loyalists, as many people within the Trump 2016 campaign openly celebrated when he got unceremoniously fired and replaced by now-convicted felon Paul Manafort.

ADVERTISEMENT

Lewandowski has done little to endear himself to the public in the years since, especially when he openly mocked a young migrant girl with Down Syndrome who had been locked in a cage by border agents.

Given this, the apparent end of Lewandowski’s Senate ambitions kicked off a wave of celebrations across Twitter — check out some reactions below.

This is just laughable bluster. Lewandowski is not “certain” he would have won against Jeanne Shaheen, who enjoys some of the highest constituent support of all US senators (she ranks 9th, ahead of Mitt Romney’s approval in Utah). https://t.co/wxNQ39hZR2 — Susan Hennessey (@Susan_Hennessey) December 31, 2019

I think the appropriate response to this is something between a snicker and a guffaw.https://t.co/i4VHR24XkT — Kaz Weida (@kazweida) December 31, 2019

ADVERTISEMENT

*shocked face* Corey Lewandowski will not be the next senator from New Hampshire. https://t.co/XptzV6IVa5 — The Hoarse Whisperer (@HoarseWisperer) December 31, 2019

ADVERTISEMENT

Truth: Trump thug Corey Lewandowski would've lost to Sen. Jeanne Shaheen. Polls confirm he'd go down in flames. He's trying to save face, announcing his decision on New Year's Eve and saying it's because he's devoted to Trump. Some might say that "he choked like a dog."#NHsen pic.twitter.com/knISoHoJTZ — Russell Drew (@RussOnPolitics) December 31, 2019

ADVERTISEMENT

I, too, have decided not to run for U.S. Senate, even though I am certain I would have defeated Corey Lewandowski. https://t.co/WA818RBNKP — Mark Jacob (@MarkJacob16) December 31, 2019

TLDR: Corey Lewandowski knows Jeanne Shaheen would have trounced him. #nhpolitics https://t.co/FGoOpkZLPr — Mike Ollen (@MikeOllen) December 31, 2019

ADVERTISEMENT

The Trump cultists are starting to figure it out. Same as Pompeo announcing yesterday he isn't running for Senate in Kansas after he campaigned in Kansas for the last several months. Their future is not very bright. They chose the dead end. — Lionel Hutz Law (@LionelHutz_Law) December 31, 2019

Nothing says “My internal polling is showing I’d win” more convincingly than quitting. — Mrs. Betty Bowers (@BettyBowers) December 31, 2019

ADVERTISEMENT

Even though I'm 5'3" and have no athletic abilities, I'm not going to play a game of 1-on-1 against LeBron because I don't want to make him look bad. We all know I'd take him to school. — OMG! Ponies! (@OMG_PONIES) December 31, 2019

hahahahahahahahahaha. the last laugh of 2019 — Phoebe (@PinkCottage1) December 31, 2019