China coy on ‘BIG’ trade deal announced by Trump
US President Donald Trump has declared that a deal to de-escalate the trade war with China was imminent but Beijing remained coy on Friday and cautioned that any agreement must be “mutually beneficial.”
Reports Washington and Beijing had struck a bargain at last — subject to approval by US President Donald Trump — sent US stocks sailing to their first record closes of December.
“Getting VERY close to a BIG DEAL with China. They want it, and so do we!” Trump tweeted in a markedly optimistic tone on Thursday.
But Beijing declined to confirm a possible signing of a “phase-one” deal on Friday.
“We always adhere to the principle that consultation must be based on equality and mutual respect, and the agreement must be mutually beneficial and a win-win solution,” Chinese foreign ministry spokeswoman Hua Chunying said at a regular briefing.
In a sign that tensions remain high between the two powers, Foreign Minister Wang Yi said Washington was “suppressing” China across a number of fields, including the economy, trade and technology.
Speaking at a symposium on international affairs in Beijing, Wang said the United States has “seriously damaged the foundation of hard-earned trust between China and the US.”
Washington has angered Beijing by backing Hong Kong’s pro-democracy movement and criticizing China’s mass detention of mostly Muslim minorities in the northwest region of Xinjiang.
– Tariff break? –
Trump’s flagging of a trade breakthrough comes ahead of new tariffs planned to take effect Sunday and also just as he is almost sure to become only the third US president to be impeached.
With his 2020 re-election battle heating up, Trump is keen to seize the political initiative and show voters his punishing struggle with China has brought results.
The US ultimately wants China to open its vast economy to more goods and to conduct sweeping reforms of what Washington has long called systemic abuse against foreign investors.
Recently though, White House officials have indicated they would settle for less in a so-called “phase one” deal.
The Washington Post reported that Trump had signed off on a swap of tariff reductions in return for China spending $50 billion on US farm goods, tightening its intellectual property protections and opening its financial services markets.
The paper cited Michael Pillsbury, a China expert at the Washington-based Hudson Institute it said had been briefed by Trump, and an unnamed senior administration official.
Plans for an official announcement had not been nailed down, the daily said, adding that the administration does not intend to seek congressional approval.
– Dodging new tariffs bullet –
In addition to existing tariffs, Trump had threatened to impose a 15 percent levy Sunday on around $160 billion of Chinese exports, including popular US consumer goods like electronics and clothing.
China had previously said it would respond with a 25 percent tariff on US autos and a five percent tariff on auto parts — levies that were suspended earlier this year as a goodwill gesture.
According to The Wall Street Journal, the US side is offering to scrap the threatened Sunday tariffs and also cut existing duties imposed on about $360 billion in Chinese goods.
Trump’s overall goal with China and a keystone of his presidency, is to uproot what Washington says are Beijing’s predatory trade practices, including forced technology transfers and massive intellectual property theft.
Trump himself has blown hot and cold, repeatedly insisting that China needs a deal more than the United States does.
At the end of November, he said he was in the “final throes” of negotiations, but days later he spooked world financial markets when he said “I have no deadline” for a resolution.
The intense talks, involving multiple meetings in Beijing and Washington, were further complicated by tensions over the pro-democracy uprising in Hong Kong.
Trump, somewhat reluctantly, signed a law passed with overwhelming congressional support in November that backs the Hong Kong demonstrators.
Beijing responded that the law was “abominable” and “sinister,” but ultimately appeared to have little in the way of counter-measures.
AI puts final notes on Beethoven’s Tenth Symphony
A few notes scribbled in his notebook are all that German composer Ludwig van Beethoven left of his Tenth Symphony before his death in 1827.
Now, a team of musicologists and programmers is racing to complete a version of the piece using artificial intelligence, ahead of the 250th anniversary of his birth next year.
"The progress has been impressive, even if the computer still has a lot to learn," said Christine Siegert, head of archives at Beethoven House in the composer's hometown of Bonn.
Siegert said she was "convinced" that Beethoven would have approved since he too was an innovator at the time, citing his compositions for the panharmonicon -- a type of organ that reproduces the sounds of wind and percussion instruments.
A 7-year-old complained about a scary office at school. This is the video his parents saw — a month later
This week, ProPublica Illinois and the Chicago Tribune co-published an investigation about Gages Lake School, a therapeutic day school in Lake County for students in kindergarten through fifth grade with emotional and behavioral disabilities. It is our latest story in “The Quiet Rooms,” an investigation into the way schools across Illinois have used — and often misused — seclusion. Over the 15-month period reporters examined, Gages Lake used seclusion more than almost any other Illinois school included in the analysis.
Star Wars fans camp outside LA theater week before film opens
Obsessed Star Wars fans with sleeping bags and a portable movie projector have started camping outside Hollywood's Chinese Theatre, more than a week before the blockbuster begins playing.
Roughly 20 sci-fi lovers were in place Thursday, seven days before doors swing open for the first preview screening of the much-hyped, saga-concluding "The Rise of Skywalker."
Organizers expect that number to swell to 150 in the coming days, with fans of all ages traveling from as far as the United Kingdom and Japan to see the movie first at the iconic venue where the original "Star Wars" premiered in 1977.