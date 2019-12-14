China says ‘phase one’ trade deal reached with US
China announced on Friday a “phase one” trade deal with the United States that includes a progressive rollback of tariffs and the protection of intellectual property rights, but the two sides have yet to sign the agreement.
The announcement came a day after President Donald Trump tweeted that the world’s two biggest economies were very close to a “BIG DEAL” in their protracted trade dispute.
Chinese vice commerce minister Wang Shouwen told reporters Washington agreed to a “phasing out” of tariffs on Chinese goods, without offering details.
Vice finance minister Liao Min said China would not introduce tariffs on US products that had been planned as retaliation for fresh US duties on Chinese products on Sunday.
He did not offer details on whether China would roll back existing tariffs on US goods.
Wang said the agreement includes strengthening the protection of intellectual property rights, expanding market access and safeguarding the rights of foreign companies in China — issues at the heart of US complaints about Beijing’s restrictive economic policies.
US media reports said China would spend $50 billion on US farm goods — a major Trump request — but Chinese officials did not provide any figures at a press briefing in Beijing.
“The two countries have agreed on the text of a phase one trade and economic deal,” Wang said at the news conference.
“Both parties agree that in the next step, they will complete the necessary procedures for legal review and translation as soon as possible, and negotiate the specific arrangements for the formal signing of the agreement.
“After the signing of the agreement, it is hoped that both sides will abide by the agreement, work hard to implement the relevant contents of the first phase of the agreement.”
Ukraine sees ‘fair’ US support on first visit
Ukraine's deputy prime minister voiced confidence Friday that the United States would be "fair" and maintain support, as Washington is engulfed by charges that President Donald Trump abused his power with Kiev.
Deputy Prime Minister Dmytro Kuleba's comments came as he visited the US capital, the first senior Ukrainian official to do so since President Volodymyr Zelensky took office in May, although Zelensky met Trump in New York in September on the sidelines of the UN General Assembly.
Kuleba, who met senior US officials but not top leaders, said he saw "no fundamental differences" with the United States on supporting Ukraine against Russian-backed separatists in a conflict that has claimed thousands of lives since 2014.
Pompeo warns Iran of ‘decisive response’ if harm in Iraq
Secretary of State Mike Pompeo on Friday warned Iran of a "decisive" response if US interests are harmed in Iraq, after a series of rocket attacks on bases.
"We must... use this opportunity to remind Iran's leaders that any attacks by them, or their proxies of any identity, that harm Americans, our allies or our interests will be answered with a decisive US response," Pompeo said in a statement.
"Iran must respect the sovereignty of its neighbors and immediately cease its provision of lethal aid and support to third parties in Iraq and throughout the region," he said.
The United States has expressed mounting concern about the flurry of attacks on Iraqi bases used by US troops, several of which it has blamed on Iranian-backed Shiite paramilitary groups.
Thousands of ‘penis fish’ exposed on California beach
Thousands of marine worms dubbed "penis fish" for their shape and color appeared this week on a California beach after a strong winter storm exposed them.
The creatures -- more commonly known as fat innkeeper worms -- covered Drakes Beach, 50 miles north of San Francisco.
Despite their eye-catching appearance, the pulsating worms which reach around 10 inches are adept at digging U-shaped burrows on beaches and marshes, using the tunnels to catch food.
Found almost exclusively in California, they are themselves considered a culinary delicacy in South Korea, with reputed aphrodisiac effects.