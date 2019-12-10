Christian psychologist: ‘Trump-supporting evangelicals hitched their wagon to someone with a severely disordered personality’
Earlier this month, Christian psychologist Chris Thurman penned an op-ed for The Christian Post titled, “You foolish evangelicals, Trump has bewitched you.” After receiving a response from fellow CP contributor Michael Brown, Thurman says his original sentiment has been confirmed.
Thurman writes that when it comes to “being foolish or acting like a fool,” Brown’s op-ed gave him “no rational or biblical reason to think evangelicals who support the president are being anything other than both when it comes to their perception of the most powerful man in the world.”
“I read and re-read Brown’s op-ed, thinking the whole time about the old Wendy’s commercial, ‘Where’s the beef?'” Thurman writes. “What is Brown’s beef with what I wrote? The best I could come up with is when he says, ‘Thurman seems blind to his (Trump’s) strengths and his potential to help America greatly.’ I assume this is Brown’s main problem with what I wrote — that I’m blind to what’s good about Trump. From there, he goes on to call me out for being hypocritical about the whole matter given that I criticize evangelicals for being blind to Trump’s defects as president. Brown’s criticism is disconcerting on two levels.”
According to Thurman, Brown’s response reflects a common tactic employed by Trump’s supporters — “go after the accuser rather than the accused.”
“I don’t have the space to go into it in much detail, but many of the people who disagreed with my op-ed (either at the end of my article, writing me via email, or calling me on the phone) said I was a baby-killer, immoral, disgracing the cause of Christ, and not even a Christian. Those were the nicest criticisms I got,” he continued. “Personally, I am growing sick and tired of Trump-supporting evangelicals attacking the messenger rather than the message. To fire back at the many disturbing aspects of what I said about Trump with ‘Well, he’s got some strengths, and you’re too hypocritical to acknowledge them’ is weak at best.”
“When are Trump-supporting evangelicals (and Republicans in general) going to admit they have hitched their wagon to someone with a severely disordered personality about whom nothing good can be said characterologically?”
Read Thurman’s full op-ed over at The Christian Post.
Fox News cuts off Kevin McCarthy’s unhinged rant after he says Pelosi ‘wished we’d go into a recession’
Fox News and other cable outlets cut off House Minority Leader Kevin McCarty (R-CA) on Tuesday as he was denouncing articles of impeachment that were introduced by Democrats moments earlier.
McCarthy reacted to the articles of impeachment by attacking the Democrats' process instead of mounting a defense of President Donald Trump's alleged abuse of power.
"Nothing on that phone call is wrong," McCarthy said of Trump's telephone call with the president of Ukraine. "If somebody is an elected official and they did something wrong but they run for another office, somehow what they did is not wrong anymore?"
Jewish groups slam Fox News for inviting back pro-Trump lawyers after anti-Semitic remarks
Less than a month after inviting backlash from Jewish groups for voicing antisemitic tropes during an interview on Fox Business, conservative lawyers and Trump loyalists Joe diGenova and Victoria Toensing are back on Fox's airwaves as of this Monday night.
In a series of statements released this Tuesday, the Anti-Defamation League and J Street called diGenova’s return “disturbing," adding that his appearance shows a "lack of remorse" on the network's part for inviting him back on, The Daily Beast reports.
GOP’s Kevin McCarthy repeatedly lies in Trump defense against articles of impeachment
House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy defended President Donald Trump from the articles of impeachment issued by Democrats, and he was roundly criticized for lying about the evidence.
The California Republican complained that the minority was not allowed to call witnesses during impeachment hearings, and then cited testimony from a GOP witness to defend the president.
"We watched in a hearing, a Democrat constitutional scholar that did not vote for President Trump say this was the weakest, the thinnest, the fastest impeachment in the history of America," McCarthy said. "He then went to say if there was an abuse it would be abuse on the Democrats to move forward. The speaker must not have listened to that hearing. If the speaker had only waited 48 hours to release the transcript, America would not be put through the nightmare."