Christian psychologist: ‘Trump-supporting evangelicals hitched their wagon to someone with a severely disordered personality’

Earlier this month, Christian psychologist Chris Thurman penned an op-ed for The Christian Post titled, “You foolish evangelicals, Trump has bewitched you.” After receiving a response from fellow CP contributor Michael Brown, Thurman says his original sentiment has been confirmed.

Thurman writes that when it comes to “being foolish or acting like a fool,” Brown’s op-ed gave him “no rational or biblical reason to think evangelicals who support the president are being anything other than both when it comes to their perception of the most powerful man in the world.”

“I read and re-read Brown’s op-ed, thinking the whole time about the old Wendy’s commercial, ‘Where’s the beef?'” Thurman writes. “What is Brown’s beef with what I wrote? The best I could come up with is when he says, ‘Thurman seems blind to his (Trump’s) strengths and his potential to help America greatly.’ I assume this is Brown’s main problem with what I wrote — that I’m blind to what’s good about Trump. From there, he goes on to call me out for being hypocritical about the whole matter given that I criticize evangelicals for being blind to Trump’s defects as president. Brown’s criticism is disconcerting on two levels.”

According to Thurman, Brown’s response reflects a common tactic employed by Trump’s supporters — “go after the accuser rather than the accused.”

“I don’t have the space to go into it in much detail, but many of the people who disagreed with my op-ed (either at the end of my article, writing me via email, or calling me on the phone) said I was a baby-killer, immoral, disgracing the cause of Christ, and not even a Christian. Those were the nicest criticisms I got,” he continued. “Personally, I am growing sick and tired of Trump-supporting evangelicals attacking the messenger rather than the message. To fire back at the many disturbing aspects of what I said about Trump with ‘Well, he’s got some strengths, and you’re too hypocritical to acknowledge them’ is weak at best.”

“When are Trump-supporting evangelicals (and Republicans in general) going to admit they have hitched their wagon to someone with a severely disordered personality about whom nothing good can be said characterologically?”

