Church to pay up to $25,000 to mother after telling her breastfeeding caused men to ‘lust and stumble’
A lawsuit brought against a Michigan church from a mother who claims she was discriminated against for breastfeeding, has been settled, according to The Christian Post.
In her June lawsuit filed against Brighton Nazarene Church, 30-year-old Amy Marchant says she was shamed for breastfeeding her baby during a church service in 2018 when church members told her she was being immodest. When she complained to the church’s then-lead pastor, Ben Walls Sr., he told her that breastfeeding in public would cause men to lust after her.
Speaking to the Livingston Daily, Marchant said the settlement amounted to less than $25,000. Under the terms of the settlement, the money from the settlement will go to the Livingston County Birth Circle and Breastfeeding Center of Ann Arbor. The church will also implement an updated breastfeeding policy, as required by the settlement.
Although the church issued an apology last year, it claimed that Marchant had both breasts exposed during the incident, which caused others to feel uncomfortable. Marchant denies that her breasts were exposed.
A Michigan law passed in 2014 gives mothers the right to breastfeed anywhere in public.
MSNBC panel bursts into laughter over reports that Trump may wimp out of presidential debates
An MSNBC panel mocked President Donald Trump over the idea that he would be too afraid to debate his Democratic opponent in 2020.
The proposition was suggested by the New York Times last week that the president would simply refuse to attend debates.
"I honestly think if Donald Trump refuses to debate the Democratic nominee, whoever that nominee is, I think most people will recognize that that is not an act of strength but an act of cowardice," said Neera Tanden.
McConnell faces increasing pressure to ‘recuse himself’ after admitting he wants to hold a sham impeachment trial
With the U.S. House of Representatives having indicted President Donald Trump for two articles of impeachment — one for abuse of power, the other for obstruction of Congress — the U.S. Senate is preparing for a trial. But House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, fearing that Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell will not evaluate the evidence fairly, is holding onto the two articles for now. And according to Democratic Ohio Sen. Sherrod Brown, there is “increasing talk” that McConnell should “recuse himself” from a trial.
2020 Election
DNC announces next debate qualifications – which could eliminate three of last night’s candidates from the stage
The Democratic National Committee has just released the list of qualifications Democratic presidential candidates will have to meet in order to appear in the next debate. Those qualifications could eliminate three of last night's seven candidates.
The new, higher bar means candidates must have "at least 5 percent support in four qualifying polls, or 7 percent in two early-state polls," according to The New York Times, along with other donor requirements.
That means Joe Biden, Bernie Sanders, Elizabeth Warren, and Pete Buttigieg are the only ones who currently meet the new requirements. And Amy Klobuchar, Tom Steyer, and Andrew Yang, who participated in Thursday night's debate, currently do not qualify. They would have until January 10 to do so, which is just weeks away and includes two major national holidays when Americans are focused on other issues and political activity tends to slow down.