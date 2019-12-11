Climate pledges ‘misleading’, Greta Thunberg tells UN meeting
Swedish activist Greta Thunberg on Wednesday accused wealthier nations of inventing ways to avoid slashing their greenhouse gas emissions, branding their climate action “misleading” at a summit in Madrid.
The UN climate forum tasked with saving the world from runaway global warming has become an “opportunity for countries to negociate loopholes and to avoid raising their ambition” to act on climate, the 16-year-old told delegates.
“Countries are finding clever ways around having to take real action.”
Nations are gathered in Spain’s capital to finalise the rulebook of the 2015 landmark Paris climate accord, which aims to limit global temperature rises to “well below” two degrees Celsius and to a safer cap of 1.5C if possible.
A number of sticking points remain even as the two-week marathon negotiations enter the final days. Nations are at odds over how the fight against climate change should be funded and how carbon trading schemes should be regulated.
In addition, there has been preciously little progress over the issue of “loss and damage” funding — how countries already dealing with the worst impacts of climate-related extreme weather and drought should be compensated.
The UN’s top climate body the IPCC says that the safest way to hit the 1.5C target is a rapid and sweeping drawdown in the coal, oil and gas driving greenhouse gas emissions.
Thunberg, who started her one-girl climate strike in her native Sweden a year ago but has since been catapulted to international stardom, told negotiators that their promises were a world apart from what was needed.
“Recently a handful of rich countries pledged to reduce their emission of greenhouse gases by so and so many percent by this or that date, or to become climate neutral or net zero in so and so many years,” she said.
“This may sound impressive at first glance, but even though the intentions may be good this is not leadership. This is not leading, this is misleading.”
After Thunberg finished her address, dozens of youth activists from around the world stormed the plenary stage, demanding that delegates act now to cut emissions.
– ‘We need transformation’ –
UN chief Antonio Guterres on Wednesday appealed to industry to “shift into a high gear” by greening their businesses and dragging carbon emissions down.
“While we see some incremental steps towards sustainable business models, it is nowhere near the scope or scale required,” he said.
“What we need is not an incremental approach, but a transformational one.”
The UN says emissions must drop 7.6 percent globally every year to 2030 to stay on track for a 1.5C world.
At little over 1C of warming since the industrial period started, Earth in 2019 was shook by a string of deadly wildfires, super storms and floods made more intense by the changing climate.
Despite dozens of meetings and thousands of specialists working to implement the Paris accord, global emissions have increased by four percent in the years since the deal was signed.
MSNBC’s Morning Joe reveals one constitutional change that must be made if US survives Trump
MSNBC's Joe Scarborough busted Attorney General William Barr for spreading the same lies about the FBI that Roy Cohn used to help Donald Trump and his father out of a racism jam.
The attorney general told NBC News reporter Pete Williams that the FBI had spied on Trump's 2016 campaign, although a court approved surveillance warrants against some associates, and the "Morning Joe" host warned that Barr was unraveling constitutional norms.
"This is the language that Roy Cohn used attacking the (Department of Justice) and the FBI back in the 1970s, when the federal government caught Donald Trump and his father discriminating against minorities, and he's doing the same thing," Scarborough said. "But he's the attorney general of the United States."
Painting of naked Zapata stirs uproar in Mexico
A controversial painting of Mexican revolutionary leader Emiliano Zapata has pitted his family and supporters against the work's artist and the LGBT community in a contentious dispute that erupted in heated protests Tuesday.
The divisive image shows the iconic figure naked and wearing a pink hat and high heels shaped like guns, while perched suggestively on a horse that has an erection.
Some hundred protesters stormed the Palacio de Bellas Artes -- Mexico's premier cultural center -- chanting "Burn it! Burn it!" and threatening to set the painting on fire Tuesday. They said the painting, called "La Revolucion," "denigrates" the revolutionary's likeness.
Eruption fears halt plans to get bodies off New Zealand volcano
Fears of another eruption at the New Zealand volcano believed to have killed 15 people made it too dangerous for emergency teams to recover bodies, police said Wednesday, as doctors fought to save survivors who suffered horrific burns.
The official death toll after Monday's explosion on White Island stands at six, with police listing another nine as missing, up from the previous figure of eight.
Their bodies are thought to be on the island, but it remains too hazardous for rescuers to travel there, and for forensic pathologists, odontologists and other victim identification experts to begin their work.