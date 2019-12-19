CNN reporter corners top Republican on Trump’s wrongdoing — and he just rambles in response
On Wednesday, with the U.S. House of Representatives on its way to a full vote on two articles of impeachment against President Donald Trump, CNN’s Dana Bash asked House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy if any of the testimony that had been presented in the impeachment inquiry bothered him. But the California Republican remained evasive, only saying that he doesn’t believe Trump deserves impeachment.
Bash asked McCarthy, “Did the president do anything wrong? Take away impeachment” — and McCarthy responded, “He did nothing to be impeached.”
Bash, however, kept after McCarthy, again asking, “Did he do anything that bothers you?” And the House minority leader, sounding irritated, remained evasive, telling Bash, “That’s not the question… You want to demean impeachment that low?…. It upsets me that we would be here today because someone is upset.”
McCarthy went on to do some more filibustering and told Bash, “They want to impeach this president because they cannot beat him in an election. That is wrong. That upsets me.” But one thing he never addressed was whether or not any of Trump’s behavior was wrong or whether or not it bothered him.
