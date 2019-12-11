Cohen says DOJ acted out of ‘blind loyalty’ to Trump — and that he ‘sold his soul’
President Donald Trump’s former “fixer” blasted the Department of Justice in new court filings.
Michael Cohen is seeking a sentence reduction and admitted he “sold his soul” to Trump.
He also blasted the Justice Department for “blind loyalty” to Trump.
NEW: Michael Cohen, seeking a sentence reduction, says he's been disbarred, financially crushed and personally embarassed and humiliated. He says he "thought being Donald Trump's lawyer made him a 'big man.'" Says he "now realizes…that he, in fact "sold his soul."
New: Michael Cohen filed a motion in federal court seeking a review of his prison sentence, citing his cooperation with Congress and investigations. Cohen’s lawyers contend that AG Barr and DOJ didn’t act in “good faith” out of “a pattern of bling loyalty to a Trump”
Michael Cohen files for a review in court of his 3 year sentence pic.twitter.com/vnDSlhoGau
NEW: Former Trump lawyer/fixer Michael Cohen is asking a federal judge to consider reducing the 3-year prison sentence he started serving back in May. pic.twitter.com/juZ31PgPAa
In which Michael Cohen likens himself to both Dr. Faustus and ex-White House counsel John Dean, pushing the former analogy in a way that appears to cast President Trump as the Devil. pic.twitter.com/8tt3HuDxjd
