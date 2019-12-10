Quantcast
Congressional subpoenas will be ‘forever unenforceable’ if GOP lets Trump off the hook: conservative attorney

Published

1 min ago

on

Conservative attorney Gabriel Malor, who in the past has written legal analyses for right-wing publications such as The Federalist and the Washington Examiner, warns that Republicans will be setting a dangerous precedent if they let President Donald Trump off the hook for his unprecedented obstruction of the House of Representatives’ impeachment inquiry.

Writing on Twitter, Malor argues that giving Trump a pass on the House’s proposed obstruction of Congress charge will neuter any future congressional inquiry into the executive branch.

“There’s a real danger that if the Senate does not convict on the obstruction of Congress count, congressional subpoenas will be forever unenforceable,” he writes. “If Congress itself rules that defiance of congressional subpoenas is no error, how could the courts in any future litigation?”

In proposed articles of impeachment released Tuesday, Democrats accused Trump of ordering “the unprecedented, categorical, and indiscriminate defiance of subpoenas issued by the House of Representatives.” So far, the White House has not willingly offered up any documents or witnesses requested by House subpoenas, and the only witnesses who have testified have done so in defiance of orders from the president.

