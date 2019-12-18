Convicted Russian agent Maria Butina lands gig as host for Kremlin-funded RT
The Russian gun rights advocate who was convicted of being a foreign agent last year has landed a job as a host on a weekly show run by the Kremlin-funded news outlet RT, USA Today reports.
In a promotional video shared to RT’s official Twitter account, Marina Butina wears a T-shirt with the words “Foreign Agent” emblazoned across the front. “Well, I’m home now,” she says.
Мария Бутина присоединяется к команде RT и становится ведущей нашего стрима «Прекрасная Россия бу-бу-бу».
Подписывайтесь на наш новый канал и смотрите каждую среду в 20:00https://t.co/NGl6MDMedU
— RT на русском (@RT_russian) December 17, 2019
After serving most of an 18-month sentence, Butina was released from prison and deported back to Russia. According to prosecutors, she infiltrated U.S. political organizations, including the National Rifle Association (NRA) at the behest of the Kremlin.
She has vigorously denied accusations that she was a Russian “spy” and characterized her time in the US as “amateur diplomacy efforts.” She also claims she would have registered as a foreign agent if she had known it was required.
