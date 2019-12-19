Critically endangered black rhino born in French zoo
A critically endangered black rhino has been born in a French zoo, authorities said on Thursday.
The male calf, which does not yet have a name, was born on December 6 at the Bassin d’Arcachon Zoo in southwestern La Teste-de-Buch.
Its mother Nabila, a six-year-old, was given to the zoo as part of a European breeding program.
She mated with a male named Dazanty to produce the first cub from the breeding program.
“It’s an event because it’s the first black rhino to be born in a French zoo,” the Bassin d’Arcachon Zoo said in a statement.
The species — formally called the Diceros bicornis — is classified as “critically endangered” by the International Union for the Conservation of Nature (IUCN).
The young calf was born weighing between 35 and 40 kilograms (around 80 pounds).
As it is a male, it will be expected to breed to preserve the species as the majority of black rhinos in zoos are female, the park said.
According to the zoo, the unnamed new born is the second black rhino to be born in Europe this year.
© 2019 AFP
GOP media executive suggests that obstruction of justice is actually a good thing
On Thursday, in the wake of the impeachment of President Donald Trump, right-wing activist and media founder Brent Bozell tweeted that he wasn't sure whether obstruction of justice should actually be considered a bad thing.
Is “obstruction of justice “ a bad thing?
— Brent Bozell (@BrentBozell) December 19, 2019
Bozell, a longtime conservative activist supportive of Trump, is the founder of the Media Research Center, a right-wing counterpart to Media Matters for America which scrutinizes media practices through its affiliated website NewsBusters. He also founded the Parents Television Council and CNSNews.com.
Trump seeks rapid exoneration in Senate after impeachment
US President Donald Trump pressed his Republican allies Thursday to exert rigid control of his Senate trial and ensure a swift exoneration, a day after he was impeached in a historic rebuke by the House of Representatives.
A bitter fight looms over the coming hearings, expected to begin as early as the second week of January, with Senate leaders already drawing battle lines over the evidence that will be allowed.
Trump is charged with abuse of office and obstruction of Congress but Democrats, who led the three-month House investigation, are threatening to delay sending the articles of impeachment to the Senate until they are reassured the process will be fair.