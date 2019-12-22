Cuba has first PM since 1976 as longtime tourism minister takes office
Cuba’s first prime minister in more than four decades – long-serving tourism minister Manuel Marrero – took office Saturday as the country resurrected a post last held by Fidel Castro.
The appointment of Marrero, 56, as head of government is part of a process of decentralization and generational change from the revolutionary old guard that is aimed at extending and protecting Communist Party rule.
“This proposal was duly approved by the political bureau of the Communist Party of Cuba,” President Miguel Diaz-Canel said, presenting it to the country’s National Assembly, which unanimously signed off.
Immediately after his presentation, Marrero received a handshake from former president Raul Castro, the leader of the Communist Party.
Marrero “is not coming to the job to transform, but rather to implement and manage. The president is the one who leads,” said Cuba specialist Arturo Lopez-Levy of Holy Names University in California.
Marrero served as tourism minister from 2004, late in revolutionary hero Fidel Castro’s administration, continuing in the post under Fidel’s brother Raul and the current president, Diaz-Canel.
He began his career in government in 1999 as vice president of the powerful Gaviota Hotel Group belonging to the armed forces, becoming its president a year later – post he held until 2004.
“Throughout his career… (Marrero) has been characterized by his modesty, honesty, work capacity, political sensitivity and loyalty to the party and the revolution,” Diaz-Canel said.
The new premier “has led the tourism industry in a commendable fashion, which constitutes one of the main lines of development of the national economy,” he added.
‘Wide-ranging experience’
That is precisely why Marrero “who has all this wide-ranging experience in tourism and working with investors,” is the pick, according to Lopez-Levy.
“It underscores the priority that this area holds in the country’s development strategy,” he said.
The position of prime minister was last held by Fidel Castro in 1976.
But the post was abolished when Castro transitioned to the presidency, taking over from Osvaldo Dorticos after the country’s constitution was restructured.
Castro was a unique prime minister “given the weight of his persona,” Lopez-Levy said.
“Ultimate power in the country was in Fidel’s” hands during his time as prime minister from 1959-76, even though Dorticos was president and head of state, he said.
The appointment of a prime minister may signify a separation of powers but Lopez-Levy insisted that in Cuba it represents more of a “separation of functions” given the communist concept of political unity and the fact that the country is a one-party state.
Cuba’s constitution required that the candidate come from the 605-member National Assembly, be at least 35, “be a Cuban citizen by birth and hold no other nationality.”
The premier has the power to hire and fire state employees as well as overall control of provincial governors, another position restored under the new constitution.
Diaz-Canel also took aim at the United States on Saturday, at a time of high tensions between the superpower and the island nation.
He said that 2019 was “a year full of challenges, tension and aggression” by Washington.
The United States carried out a “brutal, insane” tightening of its long-running embargo, but “we are alive,” Diaz-Canel said.
175 children abused by Mexican branch of Catholic Church: report
At least 175 children were sexually assaulted by priests belonging to an ultra-conservative Mexican branch of the Roman Catholic Church, according to an internal report published Saturday.
The founder of the Legionaries of Christ, Marcial Maciel, abused as many as 60 children, with a total of 33 priests or deacons acknowledged to have committed sexual assaults against minors since 1941, the document says.
The findings of the report -- written by a commission created in June by the director general of the group, Eduardo Robles-Gil -- spans from the group's founding in 1941 until December 16, 2019.
Commentary
Nancy Pelosi turns up the heat on Trump and the Republicans — and it’s working
For all the hand-wringing I and many others have done over the past couple of months over the House leadership's impeachment strategy, its implementation went very smoothly. Traditionally, Democrats have always had a rather large contingent of right-leaning members who inevitably cause trouble in these partisan battles. At the very least I would have expected some public hemming and hawing from showboaters, if only for the camera time it would have given them.
None of that happened this week, at least not by the Democrats. (The Republicans behaved like boorish adolescents through much of it, whining, bullying and yelling. That's just how they are.) Hawaii Rep. Tulsi Gabbard voted "present" for reasons nobody really understands, so the only Democrats to break ranks were the last of the old-time Blue Dogs, Rep. Collin Peterson of Minnesota and the party-switching Rep. Jeff Van Drew of New Jersey, who appeared with Donald Trump at the White House on Thursday and literally declared his "undying support" for the president.
SNL’s drunk Jeanine Pirro up-chucks wine when faced with Fox News polls supporting Trump’s impeachment
Drunk Jeanie Pirro appeared on "Weekend Update" during "Saturday Night Live" this week so she could shout "Merry Christmas" to all of the Jews and Muslims of the world.
Slurring her words and holding her glass of red wine, Pirro, who's played by cast-member Cecily Strong, said she only had one glass of wine with dinner.
"What did you have for dinner," asked Colin Jost.
"Two bottles of wine!" she shouted.
Pirro said that she was celebrating because President Donald Trump has the "deep state" on the run for attacking the FBI.
"So you're not worried that impeachment is going to hate President Trump?" asked Jost.