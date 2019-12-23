DADT has been dead for nine years now

It’s officially been nine years since the repeal of “Don’t Ask, Don’t Tell,” the anti-LGBTQ rule that plagued the United States armed forces for 17 years. Democratic House Speaker Nancy Pelosi took the opportunity to post about the occasion on Twitter – and others followed suit. Some a bit more positive than others.

They told us throwing out “Don’t Ask, Don’t Tell” would damage our military. They told us “Don’t Ask, Don’t Tell” was essential protecting America. They were wrong. Nine years after DADT was finally repealed, our military is stronger for it. pic.twitter.com/lISapTYz4R — Nancy Pelosi (@SpeakerPelosi) December 22, 2019

What’s more – “Don’t Ask, Don’t Tell” is ALSO the Trump Administration’s core team slogan! https://t.co/xUpj0Ny5TG — Katniss Pelosi (@KatnissPelosi) December 23, 2019

December 22, 2010 – “Don’t Ask, Don’t Tell”, the federal law barring homosexuals from serving in the U.S. military, is repealed by Congress. President Barack Obama signs the repeal into law. The repeal became effective one year later.#DADT #gayrights pic.twitter.com/xr5vEs0rlH — Tim Evanson (@TimintheCLE65) December 22, 2019

#OTD in 2010 President Barack Obama signed a law effectively repealing the 17-year-old policy known as “Don’t Ask, Don’t Tell,” allowing gay men and women to serve openly in the military. #LGBTQ #dadt pic.twitter.com/S7s8fE5hcA — Dempsey O’Dwyer (@DempseyODwyer) December 22, 2019

#OTD in 2010, President Barack Obama signed a law allowing gays for the first time in history to serve openly in America’s military, repealing the “don’t ask, don’t tell” policy. @evanvucci pic.twitter.com/8NNZy6bWGY — AP Images (@AP_Images) December 22, 2019

#HarveyMilk was one of the first openly LGBTQ+ elected officials in our country. Harvey “Gotta give ’em hope” Milk was assassinated in 1978. 41 years later, 8 years after #DADT repeal went into effect, the Navy is honoring Harvey with #USNSHarveyMilk ▶️ https://t.co/TIuGJXplOv https://t.co/YmpF3Xx2NO — PFAW (@peoplefor) December 22, 2019

The construction of the U.S.S. Harvey Milk shows just how far the military has come in the decades since, with the repeal of “Don’t Ask, Don’t Tell” in 2010. https://t.co/yF33xQaUwE — Out Magazine (@outmagazine) December 22, 2019

As we mark 9 years since President Obama signed the repeal of DADT, we recommit to ending the Trump-Pence administration’s reckless ban on transgender service members. The military and our nation will be stronger when all trans troops can once again serve their country openly. — Alphonso David (@AlphonsoDavid) December 22, 2019

Yep. I remember in the 90s people “were terrified” except not really, about gay men in the bathroom with kids. DADT? gays in the showers with our poor defenseless soldiers. (Wtf?) — LincLivesLarge (@Sealinc22) December 21, 2019

And then you have people like these right here.

9 years ago, we celebrated the repeal of Don’t Ask, Don’t Tell 🇺🇸🏳️‍🌈. Trump has made us weaker with his unilateral transgender military ban. The next NDAA passed by Congress should repeal the restriction on transpeople serving in the military. Period. #ProtectTransTroops https://t.co/V8ThociuOr — Kai Kahele (@kaikahele) December 22, 2019

DADT was commanded into policy by Bill Clinton, a democrat. y’all really do get off on huffing your own farts don’t you? https://t.co/9HnJAXwLib — 🚩Millicent Ⓥ pronoun user 🏴🛠️💛🛡️ (@gayforgrils) December 22, 2019

As someone who didn’t come out until their mid twenties and was serving under DADT that had to deal with a ton of homophobic assholes because you have no choice, this is a completely fucked up attack line. Fuck this. https://t.co/nHykgqytf6 — Spencer Trask ⚛️🏳️‍🌈🇺🇸🖖🏻 (@trask_spencer) December 22, 2019

LOL our military is stronger because of President Trump; not DADT! https://t.co/uhn4pwhj4O — Tweety (@blaster51) December 22, 2019