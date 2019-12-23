Quantcast
DADT has been dead for nine years now

Published

1 min ago

on

It’s officially been nine years since the repeal of  “Don’t Ask, Don’t Tell,” the anti-LGBTQ rule that plagued the United States armed forces for 17 years.  Democratic House Speaker Nancy Pelosi took the opportunity to post about the occasion on Twitter – and others followed suit. Some a bit more positive than others.

White House strategy on impeachment: It didn’t happen

Published

5 mins ago

on

December 23, 2019

By

The administration is reportedly basing its argument on an opinion piece in Bloomberg that one former federal prosecutor called "ridiculous."

On December 18, minutes after the U.S. House of Representatives voted to impeach President Donald Trump two articles of abuse of power and obstruction of justice, CNN's Brian Stelter took to Twitter to announce "there is no way to deny: Trump has been impeached."

Why Christmas ghost stories have such enduring appeal

Published

7 hours ago

on

December 22, 2019

By

Why Christmas ghost stories have such enduring appeal A modern Christmas Carol. BBC/Scott Free/FX Networks

Sally O'Reilly, The Open University

How the cult of Virgin Mary turned a symbol of female authority into a tool of patriarchy

Published

7 hours ago

on

December 22, 2019

By

Belief in the virgin birth comes from the Gospels of Matthew and Luke. Their birth stories are different, but both present Mary as a virgin when she became pregnant with Jesus. Mary and Joseph begin their sexual relationship following Jesus’ birth, and so Jesus has brothers and sisters.

Catholic piety goes beyond this, with Mary depicted as a virgin not only before but also during and after Jesus’ birth, her hymen miraculously restored. The brothers and sisters of Jesus are seen as either cousins or children of Joseph by an earlier marriage.

