Defective soda machine killed two McDonald’s workers
A defective soda vending machine was responsible for the deaths of two McDonald’s cleaners in Peru, the general manager for the Lima franchise told a local news station on Saturday night.
Carlos Campos, 19, and Alexandra Porrasa, 18, died late on December 15 as they cleaned the fast food restaurant in Lima’s Pueblo Libre district.
Police had said Monday the two were electrocuted.
Since the deaths, the chain has closed its 29 stores throughout the country, while the police and the prosecution investigate.
“Twenty-four hours before (the accident) it was already known that the machine had problems (…),” Jose Carlos Andrade, the general director of Arcos Dorados, the owner of the McDonald’s franchise in Peru, told television channel N.
“This has hit us all very hard and we are working hard to review all our processes, all our protocols, to ensure such a thing does not happen again,” he told the local station.
The company confirmed the soda machine would not be used in future.
The deaths prompted Peruvian President Martín Vizcarra to announce a bill to strengthen job security, as demonstrators rallied peacefully Saturday against labor abuses for the second time in a week.
Afghanistan’s President Ashraf Ghani wins majority in bid for second term: preliminary results
Afghanistan's President Ashraf Ghani was on track to win a second term Sunday, after election officials announced he had scored a majority in the presidential polls.
But despite Ghani's apparent clean win, the fallout from the bitterly contested September 28 election looked set to continue, with top rival Chief Executive Abdullah Abdullah saying he would contest the result.
According to the Independent Election Commission, Ghani won 50.64 percent of the vote in the September 28 poll, easily besting Abdullah, who scored 39.52 percent.
Candidates now have the right to file any complaints they may have before final results are announced, probably within a few weeks.
Facing industrial decline, Wales dreams of Silicon Valley
Wales is better known for its factory closures than high-tech achievements. But in Newport, a former bastion of the coal industry, a handful of semiconductor manufacturers dream of a new Silicon Valley.
"We want to be this technology centre like Silicon Valley, where we can attract whatever the big names of tomorrow are," said Chris Meadows, corporate systems manager at British firm IQE.
"Hopefully it will be whatever the 2030 version of Google is or a Facebook."
IQE is one of a small group of local companies, also including SPTS or Newport Wafer Fab, which have formed an alliance with universities to create a compound semiconductor "cluster" in south Wales.
Why does Turkey seek a greater role in war-torn Libya?
Turkey's parliament approved a security and military cooperation deal with Libya's UN-recognised unity government based in Tripoli on Saturday.
Oil-rich Libya has been mired in chaos since a NATO-backed uprising toppled and killed dictator Moamer Kadhafi eight years ago.
The North African country has since become split between bitterly opposed administrations in the east and west -- each backed by outside powers.
While Tripoli's Government of National Accord (GNA) in the west is supported by Turkey and Qatar, eastern-based strongman Khalifa Haftar has the backing of Saudi Arabia, Egypt and the United Arab Emirates.