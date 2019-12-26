Democrats plan massive blitz to inflict ‘political pain’ on Republicans who oppose impeachment: report

There is currently no indication that any Republicans plan to vote to convict President Donald Trump on the articles of impeachment, and no indication that any but a select few are even concerned about the appearance of conducting a fair trial.

But according to The Daily Beast, Democratic groups are already gearing up to make the process of acquitting Trump of abuse of power and obstruction of Congress as painful as possible for his allies in the Senate.

One key group involved in the effort is Stand Up America, who is planning to target Sens. Susan Collins (R-ME), Lisa Murkowski (R-AK), Cory Gardner (R-CO), Joni Ernst (R-IA), Mitt Romney (R-UT) and Lamar Alexander (R-TN). All of these senators either represent vulnerable seats where Trump is unpopular, or have expressed reservations about Trump’s conduct in Ukraine, and Alexander is retiring from office. Another is Need to Impeach, the group founded by Democratic presidential candidate Tom Steyer, which just took out a $350,000 ad buy and is pledging to spend $1 million over the course of the trial.

“We’ve got a few million to put pressure on senators to do the right thing,” said Need to Impeach strategist Kevin Mack.

Former Senate Majority Leader Harry Reid strategist Jim Manley said that these groups need to “focus on either persuading or providing as much political pain as possible to a handful of Republicans who are out there, who may or may not be persuadable.”

The odds of actually convicting Trump, which would require 20 Republicans to join all Democrats, remain incredibly long. But short of conviction, the vote poses massive risks for a number of Republican senators — and strategists plan to turn up these risks as high as possible.

