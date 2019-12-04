Quantcast
Democrats should drive Trump insane by keeping impeachment hearings in the House: columnist

2 hours ago

Daily Beast columnist Margaret Carlson has written a new piece in which she argues that Democrats should resist the temptation to quickly pass articles of impeachment and then move on to other issues.

Instead, Carlson argues that Democrats should wait out witnesses who have so far refused to testify in order to keep the president’s misconduct in the spotlight and further drive him crazy.

“A report like the one Democrats released today would be a terrible thing to waste,” she writes. “It’s a compelling narrative of a president who will do anything, sacrifice any principle, jeopardize any ally, abuse any power to win re-election… for once, Democrats should keep the clock running instead of letting Trump run it out.”

What would this look like? According to Carlson, it would mean tracking down all possible leads before sending impeachment articles over to the Senate.

“Wait for those witnesses who were in the room to be ordered to appear to give their first-hand accounts,” she writes. “Take time to follow up on the AT&T logs, which can’t lie, of the type which frequently crack a case on Law & Order, a trail of calls from Nunes (who should be treated as an accomplice now) to Rudy, to the indicted Lev Parnas, to the White House, none likely to be ‘perfect.'”

Report typos and corrections to: [email protected].
‘Pathetic’: GOP witness Jonathan Turley ripped for ’embarrassing’ himself at impeachment hearing

22 mins ago

December 4, 2019

The Republicans' lone witness in Wednesday's House impeachment hearing was roundly panned on Twitter for his arguments against impeaching President Donald Trump.

Republicans called Jonathan Turley to testify for their stance on impeachment, just like they did during the impeachment of President Bill Clinton a generation ago.

Turley, a professor at George Washington University, argued that Trump should not be impeached now, despite demanding Clinton's impeachment.

Here's some of what people were saying about Turley's testimony:

Turley summarized: You're just mad. What will happen if we impeach a president for soliciting foreign attacks on our elections? If that's wrong, everything is wrong and nothing is right. Also, it's unfair to impeach a president without obtaining information he withheld from you.

Fire alarm blares in the White House as legal experts testify at impeachment hearing

28 mins ago

December 4, 2019

A fire alarm sounded at the White House as legal experts testified that President Donald Trump had committed impeachable acts.

Reporters and staffers were evacuated Wednesday morning from the White House for a fire alarm as Democrats questioned law professors about the constitutionality of their impeachment inquiry and the evidence that investigation turned up against the president.

The alarm sounded shortly after 11:30 a.m. but the building was cleared for return a short time later.

Fire alarm in the press area of the West Wing at the White House. pic.twitter.com/xbsOCyRglE

‘Thank you professor’: Pamela Karlan sets impeachment hearing on fire with blistering attack on Trump and GOP enablers

1 hour ago

December 4, 2019

Stanford law professor Pamela Karlan won thousands of fans with her blistering opening statement in the House Judiciary Committee impeachment hearing.

Karlan blasted Rep. Doug Collins (R-GA), the committee's ranking member, after he suggested she had not read the underlying evidence in the case against President Donald Trump.

"I read transcripts of every one of the witnesses who appeared in the live hearing," Karlan said. "I'm insulted by the suggestion that as a law professor I don't care about those facts."

She then laid out strong evidence that impeachment was ratified by the Constitution's framers to handle exactly the type of official corruption laid out by the impeachment inquiry against Trump.

