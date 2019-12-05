‘Dirty’ Jared Kushner should be targeted if GOP makes impeachment trial about Bidens: strategist

President Donald Trump has signaled that he wants Senate Republicans to turn his impeachment trial around on Democrats by actually making it a trial of the Biden family.

The president on Thursday signaled that he wants former Vice President Joe Biden and his son, Hunter Biden, to testify at his impeachment trial in an effort to make the trial less about his own misconduct and more about purported misconduct by the Democrats.

However, Democratic strategist Simon Rosenberg on Thursday proposed a plan to counter this kind of misdirection: Going after Trump son-in-law Jared Kushner, whose shady dealings with world leaders have so far escaped significant scrutiny.

“Ds should make very clear that if the Rs call Hunter Biden at the Senate trial, they will convene House hearings on nepotism and familial leveraging of power for personal gain,” he writes on Twitter. “They can subpoena Trump/Kushner business records and demand they testify in public.”

Rosenberg also outlines how the nepotism of the Trump administration is worse than what Hunter Biden did when he accepted a job at Ukrainian energy company Burisma while his father was vice president, as both Kushner and wife Ivanka Trump are White House officials.

“And of course the big difference between what Hunter Biden did and what Ivanka/Jared have done is that Hunter was a private citizen, conducting private business,” he explains. “The Kushners are enriching themselves while serving in government, an unprecedented event in US history.”

He then breaks down Kushner’s long list of sins.

“Kushner’s wrong doing is Olympian in scale, as no other WH staffer would have survived what he’s done, and it just goes on and on — lying on his security forms, gaming of clearance system, violation of official records act, self-enrichment, etc,” he writes. “Dirty dirty princeling.”

