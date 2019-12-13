Quantcast
Connect with us

‘Dems wanted out!’ Trump brags after GOP ‘warriors’ drag out impeachment to 14-hour marathon

Published

3 mins ago

on

President Donald Trump gloated hours ahead of a House vote on impeachment.

The president tweeted out praise for the Republican “warriors” who pounded the table and disrupted Thursday’s marathon hearing, which lasted about 14 hours, and insisted Democrats had no case to impeach him over his actions toward Ukraine.

“The Republicans House members were fantastic yesterday,” Trump tweeted. “It always helps to have a much better case, in fact the Dems have no case at all, but the unity & sheer brilliance of these Republican warriors, all of them, was a beautiful sight to see. Dems had no answers and wanted out!”

ADVERTISEMENT

House Judiciary chairman Jerry Nadler (D-NY) abruptly ended the hearing and scheduled a vote for 10 a.m. Friday.

Trump then lied that House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-NY) admitted the impeachment effort began more than two years ago, when she actually said the special counsel investigation began at that time, and misrepresented public polling on impeachment.

ADVERTISEMENT


Report typos and corrections to: [email protected].
READ COMMENTS - JOIN THE DISCUSSION
Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

‘Dems wanted out!’ Trump brags after GOP ‘warriors’ drag out impeachment to 14-hour marathon

Published

2 mins ago

on

December 13, 2019

By

President Donald Trump gloated hours ahead of a House vote on impeachment.

The president tweeted out praise for the Republican "warriors" who pounded the table and disrupted Thursday's marathon hearing, which lasted about 14 hours, and insisted Democrats had no case to impeach him over his actions toward Ukraine.

"The Republicans House members were fantastic yesterday," Trump tweeted. "It always helps to have a much better case, in fact the Dems have no case at all, but the unity & sheer brilliance of these Republican warriors, all of them, was a beautiful sight to see. Dems had no answers and wanted out!"

Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

The GOP’s top excuses for Trump’s behavior are all BS: Conservative commentator

Published

14 mins ago

on

December 13, 2019

By

In a column for the Daily Beast, conservative Matt Lewis ripped into Republicans and conservatives alike for their "bullsh*t" defenses of Donald Trump as he faces impeachment.

On the day after the GOP argued and disrupted the House Judiciary Committee -- dragging it out to 14-hours -- Lewis expressed his disgust at their tactics and called out five of what he called their most "pernicious" lies.

Continue Reading
 

Breaking Banner

Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez calls Fox News host Tucker Carlson a ‘white supremacist sympathizer’

Published

46 mins ago

on

December 13, 2019

By

Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, D-N.Y., called Tucker Carlson a “white supremacist sympathizer” Wednesday on Twitter, adding that Fox News’ decision to “bankroll” him was the “main reason” why she refuses to appear on the network.

“I go back and forth on whether to go on Fox News,” Ocasio-Cortez tweeted. “The main reason I haven’t is squaring the fact that the ad revenue from it bankrolls a white supremacist sympathizer to broadcast an hour-long production of unmitigated racism, without any accountability whatsoever.”

Continue Reading
 
 