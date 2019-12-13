‘Dems wanted out!’ Trump brags after GOP ‘warriors’ drag out impeachment to 14-hour marathon

President Donald Trump gloated hours ahead of a House vote on impeachment.

The president tweeted out praise for the Republican “warriors” who pounded the table and disrupted Thursday’s marathon hearing, which lasted about 14 hours, and insisted Democrats had no case to impeach him over his actions toward Ukraine.

“The Republicans House members were fantastic yesterday,” Trump tweeted. “It always helps to have a much better case, in fact the Dems have no case at all, but the unity & sheer brilliance of these Republican warriors, all of them, was a beautiful sight to see. Dems had no answers and wanted out!”

House Judiciary chairman Jerry Nadler (D-NY) abruptly ended the hearing and scheduled a vote for 10 a.m. Friday.

Trump then lied that House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-NY) admitted the impeachment effort began more than two years ago, when she actually said the special counsel investigation began at that time, and misrepresented public polling on impeachment.

