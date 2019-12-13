‘DESPICABLE’: Melania Trump finally responded to her husband bullying a teenager – and people are pissed

First lady Melania Trump was blasted online for refusing to stand up to her husband’s attacks on teenager Greta Thunberg, who has become a climate activist demanding a cleaner future for her generation.

The first lady’s campaign “Be Best,” is supposed to fight bullying, but when it comes to the bullying by her husband, Mrs. Trump has a blind spot. She explained in a tweet Friday that since Thunberg is an activist she deserves whatever she gets. By contrast, no one can mention her son with the president.

ADVERTISEMENT

Mrs. Trump and the president’s children lashed out at a constitutional law professor for using Barron Trump’s name as an example of the president’s power. “He can name his son Barron he cannot make him a baron.” The first lady called it “an attack on a minor child.” The professor later apologized for daring to say the president’s son’s name in public.

It drew attention to the fact that the president is considered by some to be a horrible father.

But when Trump raged at Thunberg for beating him for TIME’s Person of the Year, it wasn’t considered bullying, something the internet called absurd. #BeBest began trending nationally as the first lady was ripped for refusing to follow her own example.

You can see the tweets below:

The "#BeBest" rules on which kids you can mock on Twitter are out. https://t.co/CcgfhuTwbN — Noah Bierman (@Noahbierman) December 13, 2019

ADVERTISEMENT

DESPICABLE: Melania #BeBest Trump defends her husband's vile attack on 16 year old Greta Thunberg. Melania-like Donald- deserves to be booed wherever they go! #SendMelaniaBack #BeWorst https://t.co/wMPwBSDNzw — (((DeanObeidallah))) (@DeanObeidallah) December 13, 2019

ADVERTISEMENT

Melania Trump is the worst First Lady in modern history, probably ever. https://t.co/gwxteheZCi — Jeffrey Guterman (@JeffreyGuterman) December 13, 2019

ADVERTISEMENT

Ah I see. If the teenager has agency or expresses opinions, she’s fair game. As long as kids keep their mouths shut they merit respect. Great take, First Lady of the United States of America https://t.co/Do5mdg21Ed — The Mountain Goats (@mountain_goats) December 13, 2019

A very courageous stand the First Lady is taking against bullying here https://t.co/a32jcqkNye — Tierney Sneed (@Tierney_Megan) December 13, 2019

ADVERTISEMENT

This is dangerous ideology. Children only deserve respect when they behave in the way one wishes. That is your first lady‘s definition of #BeBest. https://t.co/vNx56xQscc — A Holy Troublemaker (@WilGafney) December 13, 2019

The First Lady's response as to whether she was ok with her husband mocking Greta Thunberg after expressing outrage that someone referenced her son's name as a pun is that Thunberg deserved it and her son doesn't. https://t.co/6WIZ1tAiCZ — Susan Hennessey (@Susan_Hennessey) December 13, 2019

ADVERTISEMENT

Here is the piece of shit press secretary explaining why the piece of shit First Lady doesn’t care that her piece of shit husband made fun of a 16-year-old. https://t.co/mIRWXZSWGy — Adam Parkhomenko (@AdamParkhomenko) December 13, 2019

So @FLOTUS’ message is: If you are a child and decide to do something important with your life that you are outspoken about but her husband does not agree with, you deserve to be berated & publicly humiliated. Kind of feeling like Melania should change the slogan to #BeBullied https://t.co/1Ch4P0X5CB — Liddle’ Savage (@littledeekay) December 13, 2019

ADVERTISEMENT

So basically “she was asking for it”. Awesome take Melanie.#BeBest — NHDem4Ever (@NHDem4Ever) December 13, 2019

Woooooow! #BeBest, but only if you're not in her husband's crosshairs. Yugh! @FLOTUS is a disgrace to our country. https://t.co/nHnDuAZR6u — Em🇵🇷 (@EmWankenobi) December 13, 2019

ADVERTISEMENT

Message from @FLOTUS 's #BeBest movement: Adults bullying children is not okay. Unless…said child is an activist who gives speeches. Then, have at it. https://t.co/aR3cFhoQtK — James Michael Sama (@JamesMSama) December 13, 2019

It's been a busy few years, but let's not lose sight of the fact that the First Lady is a clueless idiot who does harm to the nation and deserves our ridicule and scorn. https://t.co/vqmPPnclqO — Krister Johnson (@KristerJohnson) December 13, 2019

ADVERTISEMENT

Really glad they have okayed dropping the pedal on kids other than their own. #BeBest unless one of these little shits beats you out for person of the year. https://t.co/8UCEQwN6gX — Christopher Titus (@TitusNation) December 13, 2019

So, in spite of her #BeBest campaign, Melania is fine with hubby’s jealousy and trashing of a 16 yr old girl from the Office of the Presidency because the girl was chosen to be Time’s Person of the Year and not him. Is that the point?! — Mystery Fuzzer (@MysteryFuzzer) December 13, 2019

ADVERTISEMENT

Greta ❤️

Apparently, exceptions also include children who happen to be activists.#BeBest pic.twitter.com/HgmQC3Ojwd — Jean Podrasky ☕️ (@JeanPodrasky) December 13, 2019

Melania"s idea if #BeBest is not the same as most #bebestmyass — Maggie Drake (@magananda) December 13, 2019

ADVERTISEMENT

Instead of #BeBest let’s try #BestBe as in “If Melania’s gonna call out adults for bullying minors, then she #BestBe ready to back it up in her own home.” — Jaleesa Johnson (@tweetjaleesa) December 13, 2019

People are saying Melanie's #BeBest campaign is a Total Disaster the likes of which the world has never seen! SAD! — Trumpy Trumpy (parody) (@outofcontroljb) December 13, 2019