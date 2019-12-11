Quantcast
DOJ inspector general ‘surprised’ after Bill Barr challenged his investigation’s conclusions

Published

1 min ago

on

Justice Department Inspector General Michael Horowitz told the Senate Intelligence Committee on Wednesday that he was surprised that Attorney General Bill Barr and U.S. Attorney John Durham have been publicly challenging the conclusions of his lengthy investigation into the origins of the FBI’s probe into contacts between the Trump campaign and Russian agents.

When asked by Sen. Dianne Feinstein (D-CA) to comment on Barr and Durham’s remarks on his investigation, Horowitz said he saw no basis for them to challenge his findings.

“I was surprised by the statement,” he said. “I didn’t necessarily know it was going to be released on Monday. We did meet with Mr. Durham, as I mentioned… We did discuss the opening issue. He said he did not necessarily agree with our conclusion about the opening of a full counterintelligence investigation, which is what this was.”

Horowitz then went into detail about what Durham’s central disagreements were about his report.

“He said during the meeting that the information from the friendly foreign government was, in his view, sufficient to support the preliminary investigation,” he said. “And as we note in the report, investigative steps such as confidential human source activity that occurred here are allowed under a preliminary or full investigation.”

