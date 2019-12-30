‘Donald got his annual performance review’: Twitter scoffs at claim Trump and Putin only discussed counter-terrorism on latest call
According to a report from CNN this Monday, President Trump had a phone conversation with Russian President Vladimir Putin where the two reportedly discussed counter-terrorism efforts and “matters of mutual interest.”
The CNN report was based on a Kremlin readout of the call, which stated that Putin “thanked Donald Trump for the information shared via the special services that helped prevent terrorist acts in Russia.”
“Several matters of mutual interest were discussed. An agreement was made to continue bilateral cooperation in the fight against terrorism,” the Kremlin’s readout added.
“Both Presidents committed to continuing counterterrorism cooperation between the two countries,” White House spokesman Hogan Gidley said in a statement. “The Presidents also discussed the state of relations between the United States and Russia and future efforts to support effective arms control.”
CNN’s headline sparked a cynical reaction from Trump’s critics on Twitter, many of whom see the phone call as just another opportunity for Russia to continue its alleged manipulation of Trump.
Is there any reason to believe anything this White House says particularly about Trump-Putin relations? https://t.co/79INEk1d9A
— Max Boot (@MaxBoot) December 30, 2019
No Ukraine discussion? At all?
Putin and Zelensky recently had their first summit, and another prisoner swap. If Ukraine wasn’t discussed, it’s another example of the US removing itself as a mediator/actor in matters specifically relevant to US national security. https://t.co/wnpY3o4WcE
— Bianna Golodryga (@biannagolodryga) December 30, 2019
“the Kremlin says.”
— AGirlHasNoPresident 🆘 (@bttr_as1) December 30, 2019
In Kremlin-speak, that means counter-democratic efforts.
— Allan (@Allancook) December 30, 2019
“Counter terrorism efforts” is secret code for “Please help me win the 2020 election”……..
— Pablo (@Lipidman) December 30, 2019
Why are we only hearing from the Kremlin and not our government about this phone call? It’s like the Kremlin is @realDonaldTrump Press secretary.This is disgusting-Trump is not a private citizen he is supposed to do the people’s work and keep us informed. Seriously he’s gotta go.
— Susan Flinn (@flinn_scf) December 30, 2019
And goals for the new year.
— Marty Minor (@martyminor) December 30, 2019
crazy
we only know this because of the Russian(Putin) disclosure
— amack (@amack8328) December 30, 2019
And We are the pawns stuck in the middle!
— rav (@LoverOfSport) December 30, 2019
they mean counter-democracy efforts…
— EdwSiii (@ewsiii) December 30, 2019
They left out Putin's 2020 election instructions to Trump https://t.co/2h90xxF28j
— Rick Newman (@rickjnewman) December 30, 2019
