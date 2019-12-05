Dozens of West Virginia correction officer trainees in group photo appear to give Nazi salute
37 West Virginia correction officer trainees participated in a group photo in which they appeared to be giving a Nazi salute, according to WCHS. Governor Jim Justice has called for an investigation and anyone found to have been involved to be fired. State officials have suspended those believed to have been involved, The Associated Press reports.
An altered copy of the photo of Basic Training Class Number 18, which has the faces of those involved blurred out, was released by the West Virginia Department of Military Affairs and Public Safety.
BREAKING: Photo released that has led to numerous DOC employees being suspended pic.twitter.com/Lee98ldVl2
— Leslie Rubin (@LeslieRubinWCHS) December 5, 2019
“This will not be tolerated on my watch — within the Division of Corrections and Rehabilitation — or within any agency of state government,” Gov. Jim Justice said in a statement.
Agency Secretary Jeff Sandy in a memo called the image “distasteful, hurtful, disturbing, highly insensitive, and completely inappropriate.” He added that it “betrays the professionalism I have seen time and time again displayed and practiced by our brave correctional employees.”
WCHS reports Sandy’s memo was titled, “Conduct Unbecoming by Members of DCR” and sent to the entire agency.
Sandy also ordered all copies of the original photo be destroyed.
Video via WCHS:
Breaking Banner
Mississippi Republican who lost to Democrat by 14 votes files request for state House to void the election and declare her the winner
On Thursday, Mississippi Today reported that state Rep. Ashley Henley, who lost her bid for re-election to Democrat Hester Jackson-McCray by just 14 votes, has filed a request for the GOP-controlled state legislature to overturn the results of the election and seat Henley for another term.
Henley cites what she claims are several irregularities in voter signature collection, and ballots that are "unaccounted for/missing."
Jackson-McCray has dismissed Henley's challenge as nonsense. “Elections are elections. It's not a guaranteed position. Anybody could come along and beat you. I just beat you fair and square. Hard work just beat you this time. She has the right to go through the technicalities, but I think if people read this notice she’s putting out, it looks like she's arguing that her own party didn’t manage the election right. The election was run by Republicans. The DeSoto County election commissioners are Republicans. The Secretary of State is a Republican."
Breaking Banner
Trump’s campaign manager mocked for proudly sharing poll that suggests Dems will keep the House in 2020
On Thursday, President Donald Trump's campaign manager Brad Parscale posted a poll that was meant to warn Democrats off of their impeachment efforts, by showing how it was hurting their prospects in a competitive House race.
Specifically, the "confidential" poll showed freshman Rep. Kendra Horn (R-OK) down seven points against a generic Republican, and impeachment opposed 52 percent to 45 percent:
Nancy Pelosi is marching members of her caucus off the plank and into the abyss.
Impeachment is killing her freshman members and polling proves it.
Breaking Banner
Two House Democrats push a clever plan that calls Republicans’ bluff on their Biden attacks
Democratic Reps. Katie Porter of California and Max Rose of New York introduced a clever plan this week that will expose whether Republicans’ criticisms of former Vice President Joe Biden in the Ukraine scandal reflect good faith — or if, as many assume, they are just a shameful distraction and a bluff.
The lawmakers announced a bill on Wednesday called the Transparency in Executive Branch Officials’ Finances Act. It has two key components:First, it would require all politically appointed executive branch officials, as well as the president and the vice president, to “disclose any positions they or any members of their extended families hold with foreign-owned businesses, any intellectual property they own that is protected or enforced by a foreign country, and whether any members of their families have stakes in companies that engage in significant foreign business dealings.”Second, it will “require the President and Vice President to disclose their tax returns for the previous five taxable years and prohibit political appointees from accepting payments from foreign entities.”
What’s clever about the proposal is that it latches on to two important issues, creating a wedge for Republicans. As part of the GOP’s defense of President Donald Trump in the Ukraine scandal, Republicans have argued that the president’s patently corrupt efforts to get a foreign country to investigate Biden, a political rival, were legitimate because the former vice president’s son created a conflict of interest by taking part in business in Ukraine.