‘Dude, get a lawyer’: Twitter fires back at Trump’s claim that it’s ‘case over’ for quid pro quo
In a tweet this Monday morning, President Trump shared a link from the Daily Mail which highlighted recent comments from Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelensky, who suggested in an interview that Trump didn’t set any sort of quid pro quo agreement in exchange for releasing millions in military aid in exchange for Ukraine launching an investigation into his political rivals.
“Thank you to President Zelensky,” Trump tweeted. “Case over. The Do Nothing Democrats should finally go back to work!”
But in the comment thread beneath his tweet, many found Trump’s “case over” declaration to be laughable.
Don’t pick Rudy. 😱
— SeanWhite (@seanwhiter) December 2, 2019
If case is over then go to the hearings so you can defend yourself.
— ScreamingChicken (@ScremingChicken) December 2, 2019
An innocent president would be thrilled to have staff members testify to Congress and exonerate him.#Trump2020 #ImpeachmentHearing pic.twitter.com/GoU0JD1KZY
— Jack Polakoff (@JackPolakoff) December 2, 2019
Except for those very credible witnesses and pesky facts.
— saratoga grandma (@SaratogaGrandma) December 2, 2019
Lmfao
— DJK Esq. (@deejayquai) December 2, 2019
Sadly you can’t read lil man ..It’s not what he said .. He said
You have to understand. We’re at war. If you’re our strategic partner, then you can’t go blocking anything for us.”
— Renegade Cowboy🐾🐾 🌊⚓️🌊🐾🐾 (@Rene_gadeCowboy) December 2, 2019
Wrong. Zelensky’s quote makes clear he knew he had no real choice given the realities of the ongoing war with Russia and desperate need for US foreign aid.
— Elie Honig (@eliehonig) December 2, 2019
Fact check: Zelenskiy did not say this.
Here’s what he said:
“You have to understand. We’re at war. If you’re our strategic partner, then you can’t go blocking anything for us.”
— LaurieGalle (@lgalle22) December 2, 2019
You might want to reread that interview Skippy.
— Dudknee (@dudney_dennis) December 2, 2019
This is an out and out lie by @realDonaldTrump.
— ONE (@OneBmac) December 2, 2019
