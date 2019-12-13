Eric Trump mocked for boasts about surging stock market at exact moment impeachment articles pass

Eric Trump on Friday bragged about the stock market surging at the exact moment when the House Judiciary Committee impeached President Donald Trump.

“It must really infuriate the Democrats that in the middle of this impeachment nonsense, the stock market is off to another record day!” the president’s son wrote on Twitter.

It must really infuriate the Democrats that in the middle of this impeachment nonsense, the stock market is off to another record day! 😀 pic.twitter.com/Np8tSxBkwd — Eric Trump (@EricTrump) December 13, 2019

Trump’s tweet was quickly mocked by his own followers, however, as it seemed to indicate that the markets were rising precisely because his father came one step closer to being impeached in the House of Representatives.

Check out some reactions below.

So impeachment helps the market. Thanks, gummy! — Cowboys4Angels Employee of the Month (@Fakefancylawyer) December 13, 2019

Go sweep the floors in the #Griftshop, Eric. — 🎄🎅🏻Jingle All The Way🎅🏻🎄 (@kcinht) December 13, 2019

It must infuriate you that in the middle of this impeachment you and your family were find $2 mil by a court of law for abusing charity funds – which also resulted in you taking a court mandated course. — Chris Topher (@SwerveChris) December 13, 2019

Wall Street Loves the Impeachment! — Kyle802 (@kyle_kwarco) December 13, 2019

Doesn’t that mean the market likes impeachment? — Joe Port 🇺🇸 (@JoePort) December 13, 2019

Actually were too busy celebrating that your father will forever have an asterisk next to his name — lorili (@hedahunter) December 13, 2019

Daddy’s articles of impeachment got passed today, punk. Enjoy the full House vote week! — 🏳️‍🌈 Oshka 🏳️‍🌈 (@oshkamaloshka) December 13, 2019

No, it does not…. what infuriates most is that the president would violate the Constitution and commit illegal acts. Maybe we should not be so surprised when we know the trump family has no honor, but still he is the president of our great country. — linda w (@lindaw69338642) December 13, 2019

or you could say that impeachment is great for the economy! — Dennis Hinkamp (@DennisHinkamp) December 13, 2019

