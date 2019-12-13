Quantcast
Connect with us

Eric Trump mocked for boasts about surging stock market at exact moment impeachment articles pass

Published

1 hour ago

on

Eric Trump on Friday bragged about the stock market surging at the exact moment when the House Judiciary Committee impeached President Donald Trump.

“It must really infuriate the Democrats that in the middle of this impeachment nonsense, the stock market is off to another record day!” the president’s son wrote on Twitter.

ADVERTISEMENT

Trump’s tweet was quickly mocked by his own followers, however, as it seemed to indicate that the markets were rising precisely because his father came one step closer to being impeached in the House of Representatives.

Check out some reactions below.

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT


Report typos and corrections to: [email protected].
READ COMMENTS - JOIN THE DISCUSSION
Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

The View urges Dems to go after Ivanka: ‘The Democrats need to get tough’

Published

5 mins ago

on

December 13, 2019

By

On Friday's "The View," a discussion on the attack Rep. Matt Gaetz (R-FL) launched at former Vice President Joe Biden's son Hunter for getting his Ukraine job because of who his dad was at the time, turned to Ivanka Trump who has been cashing in while working in the White House.

With co-host Ana Navarro mentioning that Gaetz -- who attacked the younger Biden for his substance abuse problem while disregarding his own problems after being pulled over for a DUI which was dismissed on technical grounds -- was the son of a prominent Florida politician, co-host Joy Behar delivered some blunt talk about Hunter Biden and the first daughter.

Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

GOP lawmaker short circuits when confronted with basic facts about Trump’s actions

Published

12 mins ago

on

December 13, 2019

By

Rep. Debbie Lesko (R-AZ) on Friday went into deep denial when CNN's Manu Raju asked her if she thought it was appropriate for President Donald Trump to ask the head of a foreign government to launch an investigation into his rivals.

During an interview with Raju, the CNN reporter asked the Republican lawmaker, "Why is it ever OK for an American president to ask a foreign power to investigate a political rival?"

Lesko responded by completely denying Trump had ever done such a thing.

"He didn’t!" she replied. "He didn’t do that."

"He did ask Zelensky," Raju informed her.

Continue Reading
 

Breaking Banner

GOP shamed by a presidential historian for not taking impeachment seriously

Published

59 mins ago

on

December 13, 2019

By

Following the House Judiciary Committee's historic vote, sending two articles of impeachment against Donald Trump to the House floor, presidential historian Tim Naftali broke down why this impeachment was both important and different from previous ones.

Sitting on the panel with host Wolf Blitzer and CNN legal analyst Jeffrey Toobin, Naftali began, "Impeachment is the last best defense against those who would abuse their power. In our history, four times the Congress has turned to that tool to deal with a president that for one reason or another they felt was a challenge to the constitutional order."

Continue Reading
 
 