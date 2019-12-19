Evangelical leaders claim Democrats actually ‘impeached millions of Americans’

According to the right-wing outlet Newsmax, a pair of evangelical leaders issued a joint statement in defense of President Trump, declaring the impeachment effort against him to actually be an impeachment of the “millions of Americans” who voted for him.

“The United States House of Representatives embarked upon the only exclusively partisans impeachment effort in American history, and millions of Americans recognize that the House leadership is not actually impeaching the president of the United States but the policies and people that he represents,” Rev. Samuel Rodriguez and Rev. Johnnie Moore wrote in a joint statement provided to Newsmax.

ADVERTISEMENT

“The Democrats in the House impeached millions of God-fearing, family-loving and patriotic Americans from the Democrat and Republican parties,” the statement added.

“Our relentless prayers especially rest with the president of the United States and upon all of those who led us into this utterly partisan disregard of the most powerful tool our founders gave us to undo a presidential election – which is exactly what this is an attempt to do.”

“God bless our country as we endure this political drama on the eve of the most sacred occasion of our envied democracy, the year of the presidential election,” the statement concluded.

As Newsmax points out, Rodriguez is the president of the National Hispanic Christian Leadership Conference, and Moore is the president of The Congress of Christian Leaders.