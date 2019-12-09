Quantcast
Ex-GOP lawmaker: Trump is a ‘cult figure’ who has forced Republicans to abandon their principles

Published

1 min ago

on

Former GOP lawmaker William Cohen, who was among the congressional Republicans who turned on former President Richard Nixon during the Watergate scandal, tells NBC News that there is no way his party will ever turn on President Donald Trump.

Reflecting on the differences today between the GOP under Trump and Nixon, Cohen said that GOP officials in the 1970s felt far more free to challenge their own party’s president than they do today.

“I’ve never seen anything like it,” Cohen said. “The Republican Party today is not loyal to principles as such, but loyal to the person of Donald Trump. He is really a cult figure. Nixon was not a cult figure. With Nixon, you didn’t feel the personal loyalty to the man, but to the party.”

Cohen also claimed that American society has gotten far more polarized over the past four decades, as the rise of partisan media has allowed Americans to choose their own sets of facts while being dismissive of alternate views.

“We’re living in a really different era,” he said. “The partisanship is deeper. It’s a cynical, suspicious society. The conspiracy theories that were once fringe elements have been allowed to filter into the mainstream.”


Ivanka Trump and dossier author Christopher Steele maintained a years-long correspondence

Published

21 mins ago

on

December 9, 2019

By

Dossier author Christopher Steele met Ivanka Trump nearly a decade before her father's election campaign, and they corresponded for years.

The relationship was alluded to in the Department of Justice inspector general's report released Monday, showing that Steele was favorably disposed to Donald Trump and his family due to the relationship.

ABC News confirmed that Steele and the president's daughter had met at a dinner in 2007, and Ivanka Trump corresponded with the former British spy about a possible working relationship.

Inspector general found ‘no evidence of political bias’ in Trump-Russia probe: report

Published

55 mins ago

on

December 9, 2019

By

Inspector General Michael Horowitz's report on the origins of the probe into the Trump campaign's contacts with Russia has found that there was no evidence of political bias on the part of law enforcement officials who began the investigation.

The Associated Press reports that the report "is expected to conclude there was an adequate basis for opening one of the most politically sensitive investigations in FBI history and one that Trump has denounced as a witch hunt."

The IG's report also found that former British spy Christopher Steele, whose infamous dossier on Trump featured salacious allegations about the president and Russian prostitutes, played no role in the opening of the probe, despite claims from Trump's Republican allies who argued that it was central to the investigation.

DOJ argues Congress can’t stop Trump Org from taking foreign payments — despite Constitution’s emoluments clause

Published

1 hour ago

on

December 9, 2019

By

The so-called emoluments clause has been the center of a case that many legal scholars have been making that President Donald Trump is regularly violating the Constitution by continuing to accept payments from foreign governments via his businesses.

The Washington Post reports that an attorney from the Trump Department of Justice argued on Monday that the emoluments clause doesn't actually prevent Trump from accepting payments from foreign governments, even though the clause specifically states that "no person holding any office of profit or trust under them, shall, without the consent of the Congress, accept of any present, emolument, office, or title, of any kind whatever, from any King, Prince, or foreign State."

