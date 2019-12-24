Ex-prosecutor slams Lindsey Graham and Mitch McConnell for cooking up a ‘drug deal’ over impeachment

On Tuesday, former federal prosecutor Glenn Kirschner laid into Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY) and Senate Judiciary Committee chairman Lindsey Graham (R-SC) for openly admitting they will not act as impartial jurors in an impeachment trial — even though senators are required to take an oath to do so.

Every day in our country, jurors take an oath to do fair & impartial justice & decide cases based solely on the evidence. Mitch McConnell & Lindsey Graham are mocking that oath. Every American should be asking themselves, what kind of drug deal are McConnell & Graham cooking up? — Glenn Kirschner (@glennkirschner2) December 24, 2019

McConnell and Graham have broadly defended their remarks by insisting Democrats will not act as impartial jurors either and their minds are already made up.

Some Democratic senators, for their part, have acknowledged they are deeply swayed by the House’s evidence against the president, but maintain they will review all the evidence before coming to a decision.