Facing industrial decline, Wales dreams of Silicon Valley
Wales is better known for its factory closures than high-tech achievements. But in Newport, a former bastion of the coal industry, a handful of semiconductor manufacturers dream of a new Silicon Valley.
“We want to be this technology centre like Silicon Valley, where we can attract whatever the big names of tomorrow are,” said Chris Meadows, corporate systems manager at British firm IQE.
“Hopefully it will be whatever the 2030 version of Google is or a Facebook.”
IQE is one of a small group of local companies, also including SPTS or Newport Wafer Fab, which have formed an alliance with universities to create a compound semiconductor “cluster” in south Wales.
Meadows said his firm and SPTS began working together after they discovered they had the same customer in Taiwan, using them at different points in their supply chain.
“We realised we can offer a better service if we partner,” he said.
Silicon semiconductors are used extensively in electronic circuits, but new innovations require new enabling technology.
Made from a combination of materials such as silicon and carbon (silicon carbide) or arsenic and gallium (gallium arsenide), compound semiconductors offer superior properties in terms of power, heat and shock resistance.
They are more complex and more expensive than silicon chips, but are more suitable for electric vehicles, laser devices or 5G telephony.
– Secret recipe –
In the sterile offices of IQE, the machines silently cut slices of semiconductors — “wafers” — as a few technicians in overalls and masks come by occasionally to check the screens.
“That’s where the magic happens. It’s like with cooking — everybody can have an oven and a recipe but not everyone is a five-star chef,” said Meadows.
“Our know-how, our edge comes from that particular way of working out and assembling wafers. It’s our secret recipe.”
Working together, firms in the Newport “cluster” can offer custom-made products for chips used in devices by clients such as Philips or Raytheon, and maintain control over the production line.
“America, Europe, we’ve all kind of stepped back from manufacturing almost as if it is a dirty thing,” Meadows said, noting that this has benefited Asia.
But now “it’s more about machinery and intellectual property” — and that brings high-skilled, well-paid jobs to a region that has suffered industrial decline.
Around 1,400 people work for the cluster, but it hopes to have 5,000 by 2023 thanks to the growth of a global market that last year was worth $77 billion (70 billion euros).
The next step for Newport is to produce their own integrated circuits, and that will bring more jobs.
“We currently have three companies that we’re working with, two in North America and one in China… they’ll be assembling the electronic products using chips made within the cluster,” Meadows said.
– Example of collaboration –
In the cluster, manufacturers delegate research and innovation to the universities of Cardiff or Swansea. The prototypes are managed by government organisations that invest in new technologies, the so-called catapults.
Andy Sellars, chief business development officer at the compound semiconductor applications catapult, notes a project with McLaren worth around £20 million (around 23.5 million euros).
There is in total “about £300 million of investment in this region on the next generation of semiconductor material”, he added.
The cluster is a long way away from replacing the thousands of jobs lost in Wales over the last few decades with the closure of a string of factories, including Ford at Bridgend.
“Is it enough to replace the lost jobs? No it’s not,” admitted Heather Myers, chief executive of the South Wales Chamber of Commerce.
“But it is an answer showing that when you collaborate you can make an impact.”
Why does Turkey seek a greater role in war-torn Libya?
Turkey's parliament approved a security and military cooperation deal with Libya's UN-recognised unity government based in Tripoli on Saturday.
Oil-rich Libya has been mired in chaos since a NATO-backed uprising toppled and killed dictator Moamer Kadhafi eight years ago.
The North African country has since become split between bitterly opposed administrations in the east and west -- each backed by outside powers.
While Tripoli's Government of National Accord (GNA) in the west is supported by Turkey and Qatar, eastern-based strongman Khalifa Haftar has the backing of Saudi Arabia, Egypt and the United Arab Emirates.
North Korea’s Kim discusses bolstering military as deadline approaches
North Korean leader Kim Jong Un discussed strengthening his country's military capability with top military officials, state media reported Sunday, with Pyongyang's end-of-year deadline for the US to offer concessions approaching.
The North promised an ominous "Christmas gift" earlier this month if Washington does not give ground by the end of December. The denuclearisation process has been largely deadlocked since the collapse of a summit in Hanoi at the start of the year.
Pyongyang has carried out a series of static tests at its Sohae rocket facility this month, after a number of weapons launches in recent weeks -- some of them described as ballistic missiles by Japan and others. North Korea is banned from carrying out such tests under UN sanctions.
Netflix courts controversy with Middle East thriller ‘Messiah’
A prophet who defies a resurgent Islamic State in Syria. A shooting on Jerusalem's sacred Temple Mount. And -- just possibly -- the coming of the Messiah.
Netflix could scarcely have picked a more controversial plot for its latest thriller, about a mysterious religious leader who emerges in the Middle East and is pursued across the globe by the CIA.
"Yes it's provocative -- the show is provocative," creator Michael Petroni told AFP. "But provocative isn't offensive."
"Messiah," out January 1, imagines how modern society would react if such a figure appeared, spreading his message rapidly via social media in a world grappling with "fake news" and breathless 24-hour bulletins.