Federal judge dismisses suit from John Bolton aide after House drops subpoena

On Monday, a federal judge dismissed the lawsuit against Charles Kupperman, the former deputy to ex-National Security Adviser John Bolton.

Judge Richard Leon determined that since the House withdrew its subpoena ordering him to give information to the impeachment proceedings, Kupperman’s suit seeking guidance on how to respond to the subpoena was moot and no longer needed him to resolve the matter one way or the other.

Kupperman was one of many officials House Democrats were interested in questioning to gain more information about the Ukraine scheme. Ultimately, the House moved to impeach Trump without the testimony of all the officials they wanted, due to time constraints, and the Senate now faces pressure to call many of these witnesses, including Bolton himself.