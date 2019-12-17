First woman mayor of Bogota marries girlfriend
Claudia Lopez, the first woman elected mayor of Colombia’s capital Bogota, married her girlfriend of three years on Monday.
Although the country is deeply religious and conservative, same-sex marriage is legal and gay couples have the right to adopt children — whether or not they are the biological children of one of the partners.
“I promise to honor you and love you for life!” Lopez wrote on Instagram to her wife, opposition senator Angelica Lopez.
“Thanks to life for this wonderful year: I earned my doctorate, won the Mayor’s office and married the love of my life.”
The message was accompanied by four pictures of the couple dressed in white and carrying bouquets of flowers.
The ceremony was private and not open to the press.
Lopez — who won the October mayoral poll in a narrow victory — seen as a significant step forward in a country used to being led by male elites.
The centre-left former senator, who will take office on January 1, is the first woman to win the post of mayor of Bogota.
Lopez defeated liberal Carlos Fernando Galan with just over 35 percent of the vote in the capital city of 7.2 million people.
Former Pakistan leader Musharraf sentenced to death: state media
Exiled former Pakistan military leader Pervez Musharraf was sentenced to death Tuesday after being found guilty of treason, an unprecedented move in a country where the armed forces are often considered immune from prosecution.
The court's decision marks the first time a former leader of the armed forces has been sentenced to death in Pakistan, where the military maintains a firm grip on power and has ruled the country for roughly half its 72-year history.
Musharraf has been in self-imposed exile ever since a travel ban was lifted in 2016 that allowed him to seek medical treatment abroad.
US tech giants sued over cobalt mine child labor deaths
Five US tech giants including Apple, Microsoft and Google parent Alphabet have been named in a lawsuit over the death of child laborers in cobalt mines in the Democratic Republic of Congo.
Impoverished but mineral-rich DR Congo is the world's largest producer of the rare metal, which is crucial for making batteries used in mobile phones and electric vehicles.
The case was lodged Sunday in the name of 14 unidentified victims, who are members of the families of children killed in tunnel collapses, as well as children maimed as they worked.
It lists Apple, Google's parent company Alphabet, Dell, Microsoft and Tesla as defendants and was submitted by the International Rights Advocates (IRA) campaign group to a Washington tribunal.
Netanyahu challenger Saar launches Likud leadership bid
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu faced his most serious threat from inside his right-wing Likud party in a decade Tuesday, as former minister Gideon Saar launched a leadership challenge.
Already facing a third general election in 12 months and a corruption indictment, Netanyahu will first seek to win a primary vote within his party on December 26.
"People want change," Saar said at a launch event on Monday evening in Or Yehuda, an Israeli town close to commercial capital Tel Aviv.
The 53-year-old with greying black hair and glasses has been a senior figure in the Likud for a decade and has held multiple ministries.