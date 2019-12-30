For $45 you can get Corey Lewandowski to read your email message

President Donald Trump’s former campaign manager is selling personal video messages online as he explores a potential U.S. Senate bid.

“Donald Trump’s former campaign manager Corey Lewandowski has a new side hustle recording short shout-outs to the president’s supporters on the social media site Cameo — for $45 apiece,” the NY Post reported Monday.

Lewandowski, who is considering challenging Sen. Jeanne Shaheen (D-NH) in the 2020 election, notes on his bio that he is a “potential U.S. Senate candidate” in New Hampshire.

He said he is charging $45 a video in honor of Trump being the 45th president.

That is less than the $49 charged by former White House advisor Omarosa Manigault Newman, and much less than $100 charged by former White House Communications Director Anthony Scaramucci.

On Twitter, some people were mocking Lewandowski:

*dividing my checking account balance by $45* — Scott Bixby (@scottbix) December 30, 2019

I hear his narration really grabs you — TwoArticleHat (@Popehat) December 30, 2019

I love that he lists “Potential US Senate Candidate in NH” as if it’s some sort of accomplishment. Technically we’re all “potential” US Senate candidates in NH. — Eric Ashby II (@ericashby_II) December 30, 2019

Wait, that's a real thing? Is that like booking a clown for a birthday party? I saw one of Tomi before. — Phil (@andeavorable) December 30, 2019

Womp womp. — June Casagrande (@JuneCasagrande) December 30, 2019

This looks like a prison pen pal ad. — Debbie (Crazy Yorkie Lady) #AnyDemocrat2020 🆘 (@Okiesweetie708) December 30, 2019

Corey is disparaging Boston by wearing a Bruins shirt. — NH Flyfisher (@nhflyfish) December 30, 2019

$5 cheaper than Jed from The Bachelorette https://t.co/deIL9Qvezu — Elise Foley (@elisefoley) December 30, 2019

