For $45 you can get Corey Lewandowski to read your email message
President Donald Trump’s former campaign manager is selling personal video messages online as he explores a potential U.S. Senate bid.
“Donald Trump’s former campaign manager Corey Lewandowski has a new side hustle recording short shout-outs to the president’s supporters on the social media site Cameo — for $45 apiece,” the NY Post reported Monday.
Lewandowski, who is considering challenging Sen. Jeanne Shaheen (D-NH) in the 2020 election, notes on his bio that he is a “potential U.S. Senate candidate” in New Hampshire.
He said he is charging $45 a video in honor of Trump being the 45th president.
That is less than the $49 charged by former White House advisor Omarosa Manigault Newman, and much less than $100 charged by former White House Communications Director Anthony Scaramucci.
On Twitter, some people were mocking Lewandowski:
