Force is still with ‘Star Wars,’ with massive North America opening
The force is clearly still with the galactic good guys, as “Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker” opened with a massive estimated take of $175.5 million in North America, industry watcher Exhibitor Relations reported Sunday.
The Disney film scored the third biggest December debut ever, behind only the two earlier chapters in the “Star Wars” sequel trilogy, “The Force Awakens” and “The Last Jedi,” according to Variety.
“Rise of Skywalker,” directed by J.J. Abrams and starring Adam Driver, Mark Hamill, Daisy Ridley and Oscar Isaac, blew away the weekend’s competition.
Its domestic take was nearly seven times that of the No. 2 movie, Sony’s game-inspired “Jumanji: The Next Level,” which booked $26.1 million for the Friday-through-Sunday period. It stars Jack Black, Dwayne (“The Rock”) Johnson and Kevin Hart.
In third was another Disney product, “Frozen II,” at $12.3 million. The animated film recounts the return to Arendelle and the magical animated world of Queen Elsa (voiced by Idina Menzel) and the gang.
Fourth place went to Universal’s film adaptation of Andrew Lloyd Webber’s “Cats,” at $6.5 million. Tom Hooper, critically acclaimed for his work on “The King’s Speech” and “The Danish Girl,” directed the movie.
But despite an all-star cast including Ian McKellen, Judi Dench, Jennifer Hudson, Idris Elba and James Corden, the musical has received stunningly bad reviews (the Guardian called it a “dreadful hairball of woe,” while for the Wall Street Journal it was “a confusing litter box of intentions”).
In fifth spot was Lionsgate’s droll murder mystery “Knives Out,” at $6.1 million. Daniel Craig plays a Southern detective hired to unravel the bloody death of a wealthy patriarch.
Rounding out the top 10 were:
“Bombshell” ($5.1 million)
“Richard Jewell” ($2.6 million)
“Queen & Slim” ($1.9 million)
“Black Christmas” ($1.8 million)
“Ford v. Ferrari” ($1.8 million)
Former presidential candidate proposes a sweeping 12-count impeachment that covers Trump’s many crimes
With Donald Trump impeached resoundingly on two narrow counts, Democrats left a great deal on the table. However strategically wise or even necessary this might be in the moment — as many have argued — that narrowness carries grave risks for the republic in the long run. Are we really saying it’s OK for a president to kidnap thousands of children from their parents? To lock hundreds of them in cages? To take untold millions of dollars from foreign governments and agents, in violation of the Emoluments Clause? To incite violence against the very people he’s sworn to protect? To engage in the kind of racial bigotry that got Andrew Johnson impeached 150 years ago?
Australian PM dismisses ‘reckless’ calls to curb coal
Under-fire Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison on Monday rejected calls for "reckless" and "job-destroying" cuts to the country's vast coal industry in the face of a deadly climate-fueled bushfire crisis.
"I am not going to write off the jobs of thousands of Australians by walking away from traditional industries," Morrison told the Seven Network, in one of several morning interviews rejecting calls for further action.
"What we won't do is engage in reckless and job-destroying and economy-crunching targets which are being sought," he told Channel 9, responding to calls for more climate-friendly policies.
Taliban claim attack that killed US soldier in Afghanistan
The Taliban claimed responsibility for an attack Monday on American troops that killed one US soldier and, according to the insurgents, wounded several more.
The killing is likely to have consequences for ongoing talks between the US and the Taliban. President Donald Trump in September declared negotiations "dead" after the Taliban killed a US soldier in a Kabul bombing.
Negotiations have since restarted in Doha, but were earlier this month put on a "pause" following yet another bombing, this time at the Bagram air base north of Kabul.