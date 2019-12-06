Former ‘America First’ Senate candidate arrested for domestic violence for a second time
A Maine man who was gearing up to challenge Susan Collins (R-ME) for her Senate seat has been charged with domestic violence — for the second time, CentralMaine.com reports.
On Sunday, 45-year-old Derek Levasseur was arrested and booked at the Fairfield Police Station on a domestic violence assault charge. He was later released on bail.
Levasseur announced his Senate bid earlier this year touting an “America First” platform, making him the first Republican to challenge Collins since she was elected in 1996. He later quit the race, blaming pressure from “party elites.” According to the police report, he was involved in a “domestic situation” inside a residence when he was arrested.
Levasseur was also arrested in 2012 after 4 people were injured in an altercation — at his own wedding reception — one of whom was his daughter who was a minor at the time. He was charged with domestic violence, furnishing liquor to a minor, and five counts of assault. He was later released on $100 bail.
At the time of his 2012 arrest, he was a reserve officer for the Clinton Police Department.
Breaking Banner
Ex-GOP lawmaker drops the mic on Lindsey Graham: ‘A political opportunist who will flop with the winds’
Former Rep. David Jolly (R-FL) told Vox.com's Sean Illing this week that he hasn't seen that much change between the Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-SC) that we saw before President Donald Trump's election and the Lindsey Graham we see today.
Over the course of a lengthy interview, Illing asked Jolly how anyone could compare the statements that Graham made about Trump in 2016 with the fierce defenses he's recently been making of the president and not conclude that the South Carolina senator is a blatant fraud.
With support of just one Republican, House passes ‘historic’ bill to restore and expand voting rights
"Brings us one step closer to restoring the Voting Rights Act."
Just one Republican—Rep. Brian Fitzpatrick of Pennsylvania—joined a united House Democratic caucus on Friday to pass what rights groups hailed as "historic" legislation to restore and expand voter protections that were gutted by the Supreme Court in 2013.
Florida governor says ‘Saudi Arabia needs to make things better’ after gunman kills three at Naval Air Station Pensacola
A Saudi air force trainee opened fire on Friday at a US naval base, killing three people before being shot dead by police, officials said.
The shooting, which took place at Naval Air Station Pensacola in Florida, left eight people injured including two sheriff's deputies who responded to the attack.
Florida Governor Ron DeSantis said the shooter was from Saudi Arabia -- the same nationality as 15 of the 19 men involved in the 9/11 attacks, some of whom attended flight school in Florida.
"There's obviously going to be a lot of questions about this individual being a foreign national, being a part of the Saudi air force and then to be here training on our soil," DeSantis told a press conference.