Former editor for Christianity Today on its anti-Trump editorial: ‘What took so long?’

Randall Balmer has written and lectured extensively on what he sees to be the “death of evangelicalism,” especially since 81 percent of white evangelicals threw their support behind “the most vulgar and corrupt president in American history.” When Mark Galli, editor in chief of Christianity Today, published the outlet’s now-famous anti-Trump editorial last Thursday, Balmer says that while it may not be exactly a profile in courage, it’s a start.

In an op-ed for the Los Angeles Times this Tuesday, Balmer pointed out that from 1999 to 2013, he was senior writer, advisory editor, and editor at large at Christianity Today. But when Galli took over as editor, his role at the outlet began to diminish. According to Balmer, Galli was disappointed that he “refused to fall in line with the agenda of the religious right.”

“Specifically, he didn’t like that I persisted in pointing out that the religious right was born in the 1970s not out of concern for abortion — evangelicals considered abortion a Catholic issue then — but to defend racial segregation in evangelical institutions,” Balmer writes.

Balmer’s belief that the “government should have no jurisdiction” over abortion also didn’t sit well with Galli. The point is, before its widely heralded and condemned takedown of Trump, “Christianity Today has been marching in something close to lockstep with the religious right.”

“Where was Galli and the unequivocal editorial voice of Christianity Today when George W. Bush and Dick Cheney recklessly invaded Iraq and Afghanistan in clear violation of just-war principles? What did the editorial page of Christianity Today have to say when 24% of Americans, including a larger percentage of evangelicals, bought into the nonsense that Barack Obama was a Muslim?”

