Former editor for Christianity Today on its anti-Trump editorial: ‘What took so long?’
Randall Balmer has written and lectured extensively on what he sees to be the “death of evangelicalism,” especially since 81 percent of white evangelicals threw their support behind “the most vulgar and corrupt president in American history.” When Mark Galli, editor in chief of Christianity Today, published the outlet’s now-famous anti-Trump editorial last Thursday, Balmer says that while it may not be exactly a profile in courage, it’s a start.
In an op-ed for the Los Angeles Times this Tuesday, Balmer pointed out that from 1999 to 2013, he was senior writer, advisory editor, and editor at large at Christianity Today. But when Galli took over as editor, his role at the outlet began to diminish. According to Balmer, Galli was disappointed that he “refused to fall in line with the agenda of the religious right.”
“Specifically, he didn’t like that I persisted in pointing out that the religious right was born in the 1970s not out of concern for abortion — evangelicals considered abortion a Catholic issue then — but to defend racial segregation in evangelical institutions,” Balmer writes.
Balmer’s belief that the “government should have no jurisdiction” over abortion also didn’t sit well with Galli. The point is, before its widely heralded and condemned takedown of Trump, “Christianity Today has been marching in something close to lockstep with the religious right.”
“Where was Galli and the unequivocal editorial voice of Christianity Today when George W. Bush and Dick Cheney recklessly invaded Iraq and Afghanistan in clear violation of just-war principles? What did the editorial page of Christianity Today have to say when 24% of Americans, including a larger percentage of evangelicals, bought into the nonsense that Barack Obama was a Muslim?”
Read his full op-ed over at the Los Angeles Times
.
Non-stop outrage won’t take down Trump — We have to demonstrate ‘why he’s become a laughingstock’: op-ed
While there are plenty of comparisons between Donald Trump and Richard Nixon regarding how a presidency can be corrupt, there are some distinctions people should take into account first: When Watergate rolled around, Nixon had already had served as a congressman, a senator and then vice president for President Dwight D. Eisenhower.
"Nixon was a skilled lawyer who had argued before the U.S. Supreme Court and survived political crises both public and personal. He knew the powers and limitations of each piece of the U.S. government — including his own," writes author and lawyer Suzanne Garment in an op-ed for NBC News. As Garment points out, Nixon had the good sense to resign when the scandal of Watergate was no longer tenable.
CNN
Here’s why Trump’s attempts to change the subject to the economy aren’t working
President Donald Trump and his allies have repeatedly tried to deflect the conversation away from impeachment — and from all of Trump's scandals generally — and instead talk about how great the economy is performing. And it is true that, with the exception of fallout from the trade war and its negative effects on agriculture and consumer spending, the economy has mostly continued on its existing upward trajectory since Trump took office, adding millions of jobs and producing billions in investment.
But on CNN Tuesday, Washington Post columnist Catherine Rampell offered a key explanation for why Trump's boasts about the economy might not be resonating with voters as he would expect — and why, with the right message, Democrats stand to gain from hitting Trump's major economic weak points.
Breaking Banner
‘Drunk Catholic’ Rudy Giuliani sparks horror with latest tweet about being a ‘better Jew’ than George Soros
Trump attorney Rudy Giuliani on Tuesday continued to make incendiary statements about billionaire George Soros by again questioning whether the Holocaust survivor really deserves to be considered Jewish.
One day after claiming in an interview that he's "more of a Jew" than Soros, the former New York mayor tweeted that Soros should not be called Jewish because he is not supportive of Israel.
"Soros has funded many enemies to the State of Israel, including groups that support BDS, who’s ultimate goal is to destroy the Jewish homeland," Giuliani wrote. "Those who oppose these groups are not only better Jews, but better people than him. Most certainly not anti-Semitic."