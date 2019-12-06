Quantcast
Connect with us

What would the GOP do if Trump actually shot someone? A former government ethics chief explains

Published

2 hours ago

on

President Donald Trump infamously said in 2016 that his supporters were so loyal that he could shoot someone in broad daylight and not lose any support.

Walter Shaub, who served as chief of the Government Ethics Office under former President Barack Obama, hilariously imagined how elected Republicans would react if Trump actually did shoot someone on 5th Avenue.

ADVERTISEMENT

“It was indecorous of the president to shoot someone on Fifth Avenue,” Shaub said, imagining a scripted GOP response. “I would have preferred he not do that. In the strongest possible terms, I add that I find it to be generally inconsistent with the higher aims of responsible governance. And you can quote me on that.”

Shaub then added, “I furrow the brow.”

Former federal prosecutor Ken White replied to Shaub with his own parody of a Republican response to the president shooting someone.

“The fact that you would openly judge the president without due process of law shows your partisan bias,” he wrote sarcastically. “In addition, it is impossible to evaluate the President shooting someone on live TV when we still don’t know who called the police and who that person voted for.”

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT


Report typos and corrections to: [email protected].
READ COMMENTS - JOIN THE DISCUSSION
Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

The real DC showdown: Pelosi vs. Trump

Published

4 mins ago

on

December 6, 2019

By

Love her or hate her, Nancy Pelosi is a classy, effective and persuasive Speaker.

Repeatedly through the Trump presidency, she has stepped up to offer just the right gesture, just the right opinion, just the right level of evenness or passion that proves effective in making the role of leadership believable.

Along the way, she manages to count votes, keep her caucus in line and stand up for a totally understandable and admirable bar of justice and American value, for the Constitution itself.

Her statements yesterday in outlining in measured tones the reasoning that Donald Trump’s actions have left “no choice” but moving forward towards impeachment were well-said, logical, and belied the emotion behind them.

Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

Trump’s tax cuts and tariffs have been even more disastrous than skeptics predicted: Paul Krugman

Published

14 mins ago

on

December 6, 2019

By

In a column celebrating the first anniversary of Donald Trump declaring himself "Tariff Man," New York Times columnist and Nobel Prize-winning economist Paul Krugman attempted to explain the president's love of tariffs and noted that the negative economic impact in the past year has surpassed even the worst expectations.

Continue Reading
 

Breaking Banner

Trump’s undermining of efforts to fight Putin detailed in ex-CIA agent’s disturbing new column

Published

1 hour ago

on

December 6, 2019

By

A recently retired CIA agent reveals that President Donald Trump was a "wild card" that prevented a full-scale effort to combat Russian aggression against the U.S. and its allies.

Marc Polymeropoulos, who retired from the agency in June, said in column posted at Just Security that the CIA issued an informal "call to arms" in the wake of Kremlin interference in the 2016 election, but those efforts were hampered by Trump's relationship with Russia's president Vladimir Putin.

"The Call to Arms required a whole-of-agency effort to counter the Kremlin," Polymeropoulos wrote. "It involved moving resources and personnel inside CIA. Most importantly, it required a change in mindset, similar to what occurred within the Intelligence Community after 9/11, that an 'all-hands-on-deck' approach was required."

Continue Reading
 
 