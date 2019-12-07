Quantcast
Connect with us

Former right-wing presidential candidate scamming Americans with toxic bleach cure for cancer

Published

46 mins ago

on

Former diplomat and Reagan adviser Alan Keyes is a well-known gadfly who has run multiple times for president and for Senate, most famously against future President Barack Obama in 2004.

But lately, according to The Daily Beast, he has been involved in a different pursuit: the promotion of a dangerous pseudoscience scam known as the “Miracle Mineral Solution,” or MMS.

ADVERTISEMENT

The substance, which is actually just the powerful bleach chlorine dioxide, is supposedly a cure for everything from viral infections to infertility, and there was even a cultlike church known as the Genesis II Church of Health and Healing, that promoted it as a gift from God. MMS has particularly taken root in developing countries like Uganda, but it also has a following in the United States, and many autistic children have been forced to drink it. Versions of this scam have even been promoted on Amazon.

By some estimates, MMS consumption has poisoned over 2,000 people in the United States since 2014, with 50 “life-threatening” reactions involving blood cell damage and organ failure, and eight deaths — including the wife of Doug Nash, the mayor of San Juan Capistrano, California.

Despite all of this, IAMtv, a conservative online channel fronted by Keyes, is now promoting the use of MMS, and Keyes himself is appearing in broadcasts promoting its use, including some which feature bottles branded by the Genesis II Church on his desk.

“I get to use my ‘I work with Alan Keyes,'” IAMtv host Bob Sisson told The Daily Beast., miming a fishing rod as he pretended to reel someone in with Keyes’ name. “Which is sorta cool because I met [creationist activist] Ken Ham a week ago; I met the governor of Kentucky, Matt Bevin, a super guy; met Governor Bill Lee here in Tennessee. Gonna meet Trump, it’s only a matter of time. President Trump’s gonna invite us up there, when he finds out about this stuff.”

In one broadcast in October, Sisson and Keyes talked about MMS as an intervention against the pharmaceutical industry by God.

ADVERTISEMENT

“I’m convinced that chlorine dioxide is going to be what God uses to bring down Big Pharma,” said Sisson. “But I do know that that it will detox your body and then God himself will heal you. And we’re finding in like in Uganda, curing malaria and poisoning and diabetes and AIDS by the way. It’s amazing.” Keyes agreed, saying that was “why I was so interested in MMS and going to Uganda so far … There will be no excuse for pretending that you should price it at hundreds of dollars a dose so that people can make billions off of it.”

You can read more here.

ADVERTISEMENT

Report typos and corrections to: [email protected].
READ COMMENTS - JOIN THE DISCUSSION
Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

Trump hammered by ex-intel officials for sucking up to the Saudis after Florida naval base shooting

Published

20 mins ago

on

December 7, 2019

By

President Donald Trump is taking heat from former U.S. intelligence officials for taking a very soft tone with the Saudi government after Friday’s shooting at the Naval Air Station in Pensacola, Florida.

Not long after the shooter was identified as a second lieutenant in the Saudi Arabian military, the president tweeted out words of sympathy from the Saudi king after a phonecall, writing, "The King said that the Saudi people are greatly angered by the barbaric actions of the shooter, and that this person in no way shape or form represents the feelings of the Saudi people who love the American people."

Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

Former right-wing presidential candidate scamming Americans with toxic bleach cure

Published

44 mins ago

on

December 7, 2019

By

Former diplomat and Reagan adviser Alan Keyes is a well-known gadfly who has run multiple times for president and for Senate, most famously against future President Barack Obama in 2004.

But lately, according to The Daily Beast, he has been involved in a different pursuit: the promotion of a dangerous pseudoscience scam known as the "Miracle Mineral Solution," or MMS.

The substance, which is actually just the powerful bleach chlorine dioxide, is supposedly a cure for everything from viral infections to infertility, and there was even a cultlike church known as the Genesis II Church of Health and Healing, that promoted it as a gift from God. MMS has particularly taken root in developing countries like Uganda, but it also has a following in the United States, and many autistic children have been forced to drink it. Versions of this scam have even been promoted on Amazon.

Continue Reading
 

Breaking Banner

American exceptionalism is killing the planet

Published

1 hour ago

on

December 7, 2019

By

Ever since 2007, when I first started writing for TomDispatch, I’ve been arguing against America’s forever wars, whether in Afghanistan, Iraq, or elsewhere. Unfortunately, it’s no surprise that, despite my more than 60 articles, American blood is still being spilled in war after war across the Greater Middle East and Africa, even as foreign peoples pay a far higher price in lives lost and cities ruined. And I keep asking myself: Why, in this century, is the distinctive feature of America's wars that they never end? Why do our leaders persist in such repetitive folly and the seemingly eternal disasters that go with it?

Continue Reading
 
 