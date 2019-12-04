Former US president Jimmy Carter released from hospital
Former US president Jimmy Carter was released from hospital Wednesday, his office said, after the latest in a series of health issues that have raised concerns about the 95-year-old.
The Carter Center said the Democrat, who was US president from 1977 to 1981, was discharged from Phoebe Sumter Medical Center in Americus, Georgia after treatment for a urinary tract infection.
Carter entered the facility last weekend, only days after having been discharged after undergoing successful surgery to relieve pressure on his brain caused by multiple falls.
Carter “looks forward to further rest and recovery at home in Plains, Georgia,” Deanna Congileo, a spokesperson for the Carter Center, said in a statement.
“He and Mrs. Carter wish everyone peace and joy this holiday season.”
A one-term president and now the longest-living US president in history, Carter is remembered for elevating human rights and social justice as key principles of US foreign policy.
He founded the Carter Center in 1982 after he left office to promote development, health care, and conflict resolution around the world.
He has also been a constant presence in projects by Habitat for Humanity, building homes for the needy.
In August 2015, Carter revealed he had melanoma, a skin cancer that spread to his brain.
He underwent radiation and immunotherapy treatment, and by the end of the year was able to announce he was cancer-free.
In May 2019 he fell and broke his hip, and underwent hip replacement in surgery.
In October, Carter fell in his home, giving himself a black eye and needing 14 stitches for a gash on his forehead.
Two days later, he was in Nashville working on a Habitat for Humanity project.
© 2019 AFP
