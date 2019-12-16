Fox & Friends host ‘stunned’ after Fox News poll shows majority of Americans want Trump impeached
“Fox & Friends” co-host Brian Kilmeade confessed Monday morning his surprise a brand new Fox News poll reveals a majority of Americans want President Donald Trump impeached. Kilmeade also incorrectly reported the numbers in the poll, downplaying just how bad they are for the president.
“A Fox poll came out and I was stunned by this,” Kilmeade told his co-hosts. “It says 50 percent of the country want the president impeached. I was stunned to see the number because I thought that things were trending away” from impeachment.
The Fox News poll reveals not 50% but actually 54% want Trump impeached. 50% want Trump impeached and removed from office, so Kilmeade delivered the information incorrectly, favoring Trump.
“Although the president’s approval rating did tick up in the poll, so it’s almost like a split personality,” Kilmeade added, which is nonsensical.
Watch:
Brian Kilmeade is "stunned" by a Fox News poll showing that 50% of America wants Trump impeached & removed, because he "thought that things were trending away [from impeachment.]" pic.twitter.com/6w8aUX3hwL
— Bobby Lewis (@revrrlewis) December 16, 2019
Breaking Banner
Conservative explains why Mitch McConnell is scared to let Giuliani henchman Lev Parnas testify
On Monday, A. B. Stoddard — a conservative editor at RealClearPolitics who appears frequently on Fox News and CNN — zoomed in on one of the key witnesses Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY) doesn't want to testify in President Donald Trump's impeachment trial: Lev Parnas, the associate of Rudy Giuliani indicted for campaign finance violations.
"If Mitch McConnell and President Trump have their way, the trial is likely to lack witnesses and conclude expeditiously, as Senate Republicans are eager to avoid testimony, on the (reasonable) assumption that the facts are so well established that testimony can only hurt the president," wrote Stoddard for The Bulwark. "One of the reasons for this rush may be a desire to be done with impeachment before any more news connects Russian money to President Trump. We now know Rudy Giuliani's indicted ex-business partner Lev Parnas — who paid Rudy $500,000 to do Trump's Ukraine election meddling — had a Russian funding stream."
Fox & Friends host ‘stunned’ after Fox News poll shows majority of Americans want Trump impeached
“Fox & Friends” co-host Brian Kilmeade confessed Monday morning his surprise a brand new Fox News poll reveals a majority of Americans want President Donald Trump impeached. Kilmeade also incorrectly reported the numbers in the poll, downplaying just how bad they are for the president.
“A Fox poll came out and I was stunned by this,” Kilmeade told his co-hosts. “It says 50 percent of the country want the president impeached. I was stunned to see the number because I thought that things were trending away” from impeachment.
Fox & Friends guest rants about ‘radicals’ who are ‘changing Christmas into holiday’
Conservative talk radio host Dennis Prager delivered a bonkers rant on "Fox & Friends" Monday morning in which he accused "radicals" of trying to undermine America's "Judeo-Christian" heritage by wishing people "Happy Holidays."
During the interview, Prager outlined the grave national danger America faces if more of its citizens stop wishing one another a Merry Christmas.